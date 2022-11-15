ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Bakersfield Californian

No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures. Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was 72-59 with 29 seconds left. Clark, who came into the game ranked seventh in the nation in scoring after leading it last season, was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Hawkeyes keep the lead in the second half. Clark scored 15 consecutive points in the half, including a 48-second stretch in which she scored eight straight and had two steals as Iowa took a 55-44 lead.
IOWA CITY, IA
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI
Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
INDIANA STATE
Atlanta 124, Toronto 122

Percentages: FG .444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Barnes 4-8, Flynn 3-6, VanVleet 1-11, Koloko 0-1, Th.Young 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Anunoby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Koloko 4, Barnes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Anunoby 5, Barnes 3, VanVleet 2, Flynn, Hernangomez, Th.Young). Steals: 11 (Th.Young...
KRMG

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has torn ACL, ending his college career

The fears about the severity of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker’s injury were confirmed on Sunday. The university announced that Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. The injury will cause a premature ending to the collegiate career of Hooker, a sixth-year senior.
KNOXVILLE, TN
PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55

Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
PRINCETON, CA

