Loyola Marymount beats Wake Forest in OT to win Jamaica title
Chance Stephens scored 23 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime, as Loyola
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures. Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was 72-59 with 29 seconds left. Clark, who came into the game ranked seventh in the nation in scoring after leading it last season, was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Hawkeyes keep the lead in the second half. Clark scored 15 consecutive points in the half, including a 48-second stretch in which she scored eight straight and had two steals as Iowa took a 55-44 lead.
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
Bulls star Zach Lavine, coach Billy Donovan are 'all good' following benching feud
Zach LaVine was livid on Friday night during the Chicago Bulls’ late 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. After his tough outing, and having to watch the final minutes of that contest from the bench, it’s easy to see why. Yet LaVine insisted that any feud between him...
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55
Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
Atlanta 124, Toronto 122
Percentages: FG .444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Barnes 4-8, Flynn 3-6, VanVleet 1-11, Koloko 0-1, Th.Young 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Anunoby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Koloko 4, Barnes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Anunoby 5, Barnes 3, VanVleet 2, Flynn, Hernangomez, Th.Young). Steals: 11 (Th.Young...
Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW
The San Antonio postseason game had a representative at the Husky game with Colorado.
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has torn ACL, ending his college career
The fears about the severity of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker’s injury were confirmed on Sunday. The university announced that Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. The injury will cause a premature ending to the collegiate career of Hooker, a sixth-year senior.
PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55
Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
