Omaha, NE

The Associated Press

UConn associate coach Dailey OK after leaving on stretcher

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey gave her team a scare when she fainted Sunday before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after the game that Dailey is OK and “there’s nothing serious, nothing threatening.” Auriemma said that Dailey wasn’t feeling well before the game. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on the court. She was attended to by medical personnel for a few minutes before she left on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital. “She felt something wasn’t right,” Auriemma said. “We had a hard time getting her to walk off the court. That’s when I became more concerned than anything. Then obviously she’s on the floor, everything runs through your mind, everything you can imagine. Glad we had really good people here, they were on it right away. I know it shook up a lot of people in our program.”
Bakersfield Californian

Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI
WGN News

Justin Fields pick buries Bears, Chicago stretches losing streak to 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play, and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday. Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago (3-8) […]
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH TEXAS 61, FRESNO STATE 52

Percentages: FG .432, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (I.Moore 1-1, Holland 1-3, Baker 1-4, Campbell 1-4, Colimerio 0-1, Yap 0-2, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Campbell 2). Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Campbell 2, I.Moore 2, Yap 2, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Whitaker). Steals: 5...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 21 Dayton 60, Robert Morris 51

ROBERT MORRIS (2-2) Spear 5-13 1-2 11, Walker 3-4 2-2 8, Cheeks 6-14 1-1 15, Corbin 4-11 0-0 12, Last 1-7 0-0 3, Green 0-8 0-0 0, Mayers 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Wainwright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 4-5 51. DAYTON (3-1) Camara 5-11 0-1 11, Holmes...
DAYTON, OH
Bakersfield Californian

LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55

Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
PRINCETON, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Scores

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WYOMING STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 124, Toronto 122

Percentages: FG .444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (Barnes 4-8, Flynn 3-6, VanVleet 1-11, Koloko 0-1, Th.Young 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Anunoby 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Koloko 4, Barnes 2). Turnovers: 13 (Anunoby 5, Barnes 3, VanVleet 2, Flynn, Hernangomez, Th.Young). Steals: 11 (Th.Young...

