Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt
The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...
Ecuador defeat Qatar in World Cup opener resembling political summit as thousands leave early
The 22nd World Cup opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, that was a genuine geo-political event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the Emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohamed Bin Salman, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they...
Commerzbank Chief Says He's Not Preparing for Disaster, Sees a Mild Recession
Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof says the bank has prepared for an uplift in nonperforming loans, but a "mild recession" is on the horizon rather than "a disaster." Other predictions for Europe's economic outlook have not been as optimistic, with chief economist at Berenberg, Holger Schmieding, forecasting the recession "will likely not be shallow."
Arun Majumdar's Mom Cooked Over a Coal Stove on the Floor, and Now He's the First Leader of Stanford's New Climate School — Here Is His Story
Building a successful climate school requires thinking beyond the bubble of Silicon Valley, says Arun Majumdar, the first dean of the new Stanford climate school. He grew up with a coal stove and saw firsthand the effects of the Green Revolution, which dramatically improved crop yields and helped India feed its population.
EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied
The last-minute decision to ban the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in Qatar is the latest example of some of the tensions that have played out ahead of the tournament
‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse
Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Sequoia partner Doug Leone said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
What Are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tiebreaker Rules?
There is little margin for error in the group stage of the World Cup. Only half of the 32-team field will advance to the knockout stage in Qatar. With just three group-play games, all matches carry added importance beyond a win, loss and draw. Every goal, save and card could play a factor in deciding which nations reach the round of 16.
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity
BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
The Smallest Countries to Ever Make World Cup Final
The smallest country competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup also happens to be the one hosting it. With a population of approximately 2.9 million, Qatar is the smallest of the 32 countries in this year’s World Cup field. The Middle Eastern nation had never made the World Cup in the event’s 90-plus-year history, but will now be making its debut after automatically qualifying as the host.
North Korea Fires Suspected ICBM, Its Second This Month
North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the South Korean and Japanese governments said, a day after resuming weapons tests as it vowed “fiercer” military responses to the United States strengthening its alliances with South Korea and Japan. It would be the second ICBM North Korea...
