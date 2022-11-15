Since this site seems to lack up to date news, I guess I'll do it. Newman was traded to the Reds for a pitcher. Per rumbunter "....reliever Dauri Moreta. Last season Moreta pitched 38.1 innings out of the Cincinnati bullpen, posting a 5.40 ERA, 5.80 FIP, 8.1% walk rate, and a 24.4% strikeout rate. Moreta brings six years of team control and two minor league options to Pittsburgh." Sounds like a dump to me. Moreta is not even LH!

