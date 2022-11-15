Read full article on original website
POWER supports offshore wind projects
Supporters of an offshore wind project for Delaware are greatly encouraged by a recent decision of the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee. SEDAC has released a statement that an offshore wind project for Delaware will not only provide emission-free power and guard against volatile fossil fuel prices, but that it will also “contribute substantially to local economic development.”
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Preservation efforts are commendable
Sussex County legacy farmer Walter Hopkins stood on a chair and said his family would not grow houses on their land during an Oct. 22 event to announce plans for Hopkins Preserve, a 52-acre parcel of farmland on Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. His comment drew a hearty round of...
Preserve environment at Cape Henlopen State Park
I am strongly opposed to the development of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant is to be open year round until 10 p.m., with live music and a bar, and be built on or near the sensitive dune. This would create increased traffic, trucks, trash, etc. Noise, light pollution and additional human activity could affect wildlife and birds. The location of the restaurant is too close to the Hawk Watch and endangered shorebird nesting areas. The annual CHSP Hawk Watch provides important data not only to ornithological organizations in Delaware, but also to a nationwide database maintained by the Hawk Migration Association of North America. The location of the Hawk Watch was chosen because it is along the mid-Atlantic flyway for migratory birds. The proposed restaurant location is also fairly close to the Point, which is an important nesting area for endangered shorebirds such as the piping plover. The restaurant is not needed, as there are many restaurants nearby in Lewes, including at the nearby ferry terminal.
Lewes commended for lawn equipment discussion
I recently sat through an informed, intelligent debate at the Lewes Mayor and City Council meeting over the future of gas-powered lawn equipment within the limits of the First Town in the First State. Regardless of how the details of this debate are decided, whether certain pieces of equipment are restricted in 2023 or 2025, the fact that our elected town leaders are taking on this issue at all is to be highly commended.
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Many reasons to oppose park restaurant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Parks & Rec Director Ray Bivens, Senator-elect Russ Huxtable, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams. This letter is to register my vehement opposition to the plan for a new restaurant within Cape Henlopen State Park....
SeaScape Residential Services launches as new rental agency
For over 20 years, SeaScape Property Management owners Chris and Doug Nichols have served the residents, developers and builders of lower Delaware as the preeminent property management company responsible for the day-to-day operations of more than 100 communities in Sussex and Kent counties. Now the Nichols brothers have partnered with...
WELCOME TO HOPE REALTY!
We’ve welcomed several new real estate agents over the past months or so and we wanted to take a moment to welcome Sandy Barksdale to our family and hope you will too. Agents have many choices of where to call home when they’re looking for a brokerage to work with and having them choose us is an honor. We work hard to provide our agents with the tools they need to grow and be successful and the support that is important to both them and their clients. We’re proud of all our agents and the countless hours they pour into their work as Realtors, helping clients all over the Delaware, Maryland & Georgia area and beyond. We hope you’ll get to know them as we do as well – their stories, their experiences, their knowledge, and their work ethic – all of these go into making a real estate agent and driving our company forward so that we can serve you, our clients, in all of your real estate transactions. Take a moment to get to know your real estate agent and you’ll have both a trusted advocate and a friend for years to come. It takes a lot of dedication to be a Realtor and our agents are excellent examples of the passion and drive necessary to assist clients throughout their lives and become much more than just a real estate agent to the people they’ve helped along the way.
Looking forward to seeing Bioenergy facility succeed
I am writing in response to Dr. Jeri Berc’s letter of Nov. 8, “Bioenergy project is disastrous for environment.”. Dr. Berc has impressive credentials and should be qualified to judge the environmental impact of the Bioenergy Innovation Center's anaerobic digestion facility. I was disappointed to see that the letter lacked understanding of the anaerobic digestion process and of the environmental threat posed by poultry processing waste.
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
Blooming Boutique Participating in Nationwide “PINK FRIDAY” Event!
Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.
Park restaurant conflicts with park’s mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Lewes commission looking into permanent artwork
At the base of Rose DeSiano’s Absent Monuments in George H.P. Smith Park this summer were tiles containing images of marginalized groups from Lewes’ history. African Americans, Native Americans and shipbuilders from the Zwaanendael community were some of the lives glimpsed upon on the temporary sculptures. Unfortunately, DeSiano...
Sportsmen’s association asks court to stop state buy-back program
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has filed court action to stop the state buy-back program for firearms and ammunition magazines. In an opening brief filed Nov. 15, the DSSA requested U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to issue a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the various bans contained in legislation that was signed into law by Gov. John Carney. On June 30, Carney signed House Bill 450 into law, effectively and immediately banning a long list of commonly owned rifles, shotguns and pistols, pejoratively and inaccurately labeling those firearms as “assault weapons,” said Jeff Hague, president of DSSA. The same day, Carney signed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6 into law, effectively banning most standard-capacity rifle magazines and many standard-capacity pistol magazines, erroneously labeling them “high-capacity magazines,” Hague said.
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes
Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
Megee Motors supports Harry K Foundation Christmas gala
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Megee Motors in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Megee Motors in Georgetown has been serving Delmarva since 1948, when Floyd Megee opened his first dealership selling...
Transgender Day of Remembrance observance set Nov. 20 at UUSD
Sussex Pride & Transliance will hold a vigil to honor the Transgender Day of Remembrance at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware church, 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. This observance is co-sponsored by Salisbury PFLAG, Rehoboth Beach PFLAG, UUSD and Delaware Pride.
