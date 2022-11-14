Read full article on original website
Related
thelines.com
Caesars Sportsbook Unveils New Ohio Promo Code with up to $1350 in Bonuses
Caesars Sportsbook is launching its platform in the state of Ohio. Residents do not need to wait until launch day to accept the vast variety of bonus offers Caesars has available. The new Caesars Ohio promo code allows bettors to wager risk-free up to $1,250 with their first bet, starting January 1. Additionally, fans will get a $100 free bet when they make their first deposit of $20+ and be entered into a sweepstakes to win tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game.
thelines.com
Free $100 For Sports Betting! Pre-Live Bet365 Ohio Promo Available Now
Ohio residents can cash in big ahead of the official launch of local sports betting. A new Bet365 Ohio promo is offering pre-live bonuses in celebration of the market going live. These Bet365 promos can be accepted today, well before the January 1 Ohio launch date. The pre-live offer expires Jan. 1. So don’t delay!
thelines.com
November 23 Is The First Day Of Online Sports Betting in Maryland
Fans can rejoice as the online Maryland sports betting date for mobile sportsbooks has been set. It turns out that the speculated launch date of November 23 is true, as the Maryland Lottery announced earlier Thursday. This will see online sports betting in Maryland go live the day before Thanksgiving.
thelines.com
Get $100 At Launch: New Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code
To celebrate online sports betting coming to Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook Maryland is offering pre-live promos right now. This new Caesars Maryland promo code can be accessed by clicking the SIGN UP NOW button below. Simply sign up using the Caesars Maryland promo code LEGAL1H and lock in a $100 bonus...
thelines.com
SWARC Approves 10 Online Sportsbook Licenses In Maryland
The Sports Wagering Application Review Committee (SWARC) approved 10 online sportsbook licenses in Maryland during their Wednesday meeting. These operators are now eligible to go live on the official launch date. While no word of the official date has been made, Maryland is aiming to be live in time for Thanksgiving.
thelines.com
Caesars Sportsbook Reveals Maryland Online Sports Betting Launch?
Caesars Sportsbook seems to have spilled the beans on the official launch date for Maryland online sports betting. To promote Caesars Sportsbook Maryland, the sports betting company has released a banner showing a November 23 launch date. This would go hand-in-hand with Maryland launching in time for Thanksgiving, which was reported earlier.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and are currently looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Ohio. If you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
spectrumnews1.com
Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
Lottery ticket sales are distributed unevenly among Ohio’s public, private and charter schools
Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector.
Check out the joint called "The Best Pizza in Ohio," featuring toppings like mashed potatoes and cranberries
In tiny Valley City, in North Eastern Ohio, there's a pizzeria that the 12 tomatoes blog just calledThe Best Pizza in Ohio. One look at the menu at Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria and it's easy to see why. The pizzas look delicious and colorful, with plentiful toppings and just the right amount of browning on the crust.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Cleveland Glogg first-taste celebration is this week
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Rustic Grill at StoneWater is bringing back what it hopes will be a holiday tradition: Cleveland Glogg. The first-taste celebration of the season, which will include free tastings, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
‘It’s disgusting’: Rat population growing in downtown Cleveland
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced for shipping nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills across country into Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man received his prison sentence after pleading guilty to moving nearly five pounds of fentanyl pills from across the country into Northeast Ohio. A Postal Inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) found the approximate 4.85-pound package on May 10, according to...
cleveland19.com
Frontier to pay back $222M in refunds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has reached an agreement with Frontier Airlines to refund $222M in delayed refunds, according to a report from the Associated Press. Frontier is one of six carriers (five outside the US), that will be paying back refunds, in addition to fines....
Comments / 0