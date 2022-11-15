Read full article on original website
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Qatar's first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history
Enner Valencia, Ecuador pounce on Qatar stagefright in World Cup opener
Qatar made its World Cup debut, but their curtain-raising game against Ecuador did not go according to plan. Ecuador jumped all over the nervous hosts at Al Bayt Stadium, eventually getting two first-half goals from Enner Valencia and easing their way to a straightforward 2-0 win to open the 2022 tournament. The result marks the first time a host nation has ever lost their opening game at a men’s World Cup. It took less than three minutes for Valencia to seemingly score for La Tri, only for a convoluted decision involving FIFA’s semi-automated offside system to cause referee Daniele Orsato to rule...
Hosts Qatar off to losing start after Enner Valencia double for Ecuador
For Qatar, this was a letdown 12 years in the making. The host nation has spent that time building the infrastructure of a World Cup shrouded in controversy and replete with a bitter taste that, whatever the next four weeks bring, are unlikely ever to be washed away. But when they kicked this tournament off the hope locally was for a bravura show from the meticulously constructed football project that has run concurrently with the creation of a manicured, deeply unsettling fantasy sporting land from sand. Instead the national team flopped, left for dust by a stronger and cannier Ecuador unit who dealt the hardest of truths about how life at this level really looks.
