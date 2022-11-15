Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
POWER supports offshore wind projects
Supporters of an offshore wind project for Delaware are greatly encouraged by a recent decision of the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee. SEDAC has released a statement that an offshore wind project for Delaware will not only provide emission-free power and guard against volatile fossil fuel prices, but that it will also “contribute substantially to local economic development.”
Gun rights advocates target Delaware’s high-capacity magazine buyback in latest court filing
After suing the state over three gun laws, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association’s latest legal challenge targets the state’s high-capacity magazine buyback program. The group is challenging a package of laws passed in June that increased the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21, banned...
Cape Gazette
Sportsmen’s association asks court to stop state buy-back program
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has filed court action to stop the state buy-back program for firearms and ammunition magazines. In an opening brief filed Nov. 15, the DSSA requested U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to issue a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the various bans contained in legislation that was signed into law by Gov. John Carney. On June 30, Carney signed House Bill 450 into law, effectively and immediately banning a long list of commonly owned rifles, shotguns and pistols, pejoratively and inaccurately labeling those firearms as “assault weapons,” said Jeff Hague, president of DSSA. The same day, Carney signed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6 into law, effectively banning most standard-capacity rifle magazines and many standard-capacity pistol magazines, erroneously labeling them “high-capacity magazines,” Hague said.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law
(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Working on Proposal to Change Liquor License Law
Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that his administration will soon introduce a proposal to modernize the state’s liquor license law to help restaurants, which were among the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the pandemic has changed the way [restaurants] have to do business, then we have...
Like a spoiled child, Big Tobacco is ignoring a ‘no’ from California voters
”If you’re one of that 62% who voted in favor of the ban and you feel like something’s rotten, you’re 100% right,” writes the SLO Tribune Editorial Board.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
Cape Gazette
WELCOME TO HOPE REALTY!
We’ve welcomed several new real estate agents over the past months or so and we wanted to take a moment to welcome Sandy Barksdale to our family and hope you will too. Agents have many choices of where to call home when they’re looking for a brokerage to work with and having them choose us is an honor. We work hard to provide our agents with the tools they need to grow and be successful and the support that is important to both them and their clients. We’re proud of all our agents and the countless hours they pour into their work as Realtors, helping clients all over the Delaware, Maryland & Georgia area and beyond. We hope you’ll get to know them as we do as well – their stories, their experiences, their knowledge, and their work ethic – all of these go into making a real estate agent and driving our company forward so that we can serve you, our clients, in all of your real estate transactions. Take a moment to get to know your real estate agent and you’ll have both a trusted advocate and a friend for years to come. It takes a lot of dedication to be a Realtor and our agents are excellent examples of the passion and drive necessary to assist clients throughout their lives and become much more than just a real estate agent to the people they’ve helped along the way.
How California could count every vote faster
California has expanded voting access and participation, but that can delay election results. Are there ways to count votes faster without undermining election security?
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
Cape Gazette
Celebrate state park, don’t destroy it
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I am writing in opposition to the building of a privately owned restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. It is amazing to me that when climate change is negatively impacting other Atlantic coastal towns, the state of Delaware would even consider such a proposal! Yet today I learned that a decision about this proposal is due to be made by January 2023. I hope that you will use your authority to reverse any approval that DNREC and/or the Parks & Recreation Council recommend for this poorly conceived idea.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The...
California is taking steps to combat disinformation. But everyone can do more
A new California law requires social media companies to disclose how they police hate speech and misinformation as efforts to increase media literacy in schools are underway.
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal, dropping controversial fee
New plan cuts utility payments to new homeowners supplying power to the state's grid. The California Public Utilities Commission on Friday released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
