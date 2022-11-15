Read full article on original website
Related
Schiff: Trump reinstatement on Twitter a ‘terrible mistake’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that Elon Musk made a “terrible mistake” by reinstating former President Trump’s suspended Twitter account. “As we showed in the January 6th hearings, the president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol, his comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence’s…
Citrus County Chronicle
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After...
Citrus County Chronicle
Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates are on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart...
Pelosi mourns ‘senseless slaughter’ at LGBTQ nightclub
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) condemned a shooting overnight at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. that killed five people, calling it a “senseless slaughter.” “Americans awoke this morning to horrific news: a brutal attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Our hearts break at the senseless slaughter of…
Comments / 0