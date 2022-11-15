Data Analytics Company Zuar Sponsors Gong Event, Provides New Analytics Opportunities to Gong Customers

Read full article on original website
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
Convoso Growth Spurs Hire of President to Lead Expansion
SaaS innovator adds Scott Sullivan to head executive team for continued company and AI product development. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Scott Sullivan as the new President of the Company. Scott brings deep critical experience and skills to guide development of the software business and further product innovations, including the Company’s AI-based IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) solutions. Current CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi will focus on further building industry and customer relationships and continuing to chart the company’s global growth strategies.
RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Smartsheet for outpacing the competition with broadest set of available work types. Smartsheet , the enterprise platform for modern work management, announced the company was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022. The...
Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting
The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
Thrio Highlighted as Contact Center Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan
Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its placement as a Radar™ Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2022. As noted in the report, Thrio ranks high on the Innovation scale. Its CCaaS platform is designed to...
Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2022. Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax), which provides an end-to-end solution...
daVinci Retail Announces Latest Release of Demand Clustering Application for Its Retail Merchandising Software Suite
“Effective clustering unleashes the true potential of assortment planning by bringing the right mix of products for customers across retail locations and channels, it gives retailers significant financial benefits in terms of sales, margin, and inventory productivity.” — Ning Chiu, President and CEO. daVinci Retail has been an...
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
ComTec Solutions Recognized by Epicor as a Platinum Partner in Annual Partner Program Awards
ComTec Solutions received prestigious Platinum Partner recognition from Epicor Partner Programs as part of their annual Partner Program Awards. ComTec Solutions is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Partner status by Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, in the annual Epicor Partner Program Awards. Recipients were selected by Epicor based on ability to enhance customers’ growth potential through Epicor solutions and the business generated with Epicor.
Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Santa Clara, CA
Grand opening celebrates launch of the second of five planned centers. Belden, a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s second of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Santa Clara, California. The Santa Clara location opened on October 10, 2022, following the launch of the first CIC located in Stuttgart, Germany, in April of 2021. These centers provide an ecosystem for Belden customers to co-innovate with consultants and solutions architects. Together, they develop, test, validate and deploy proven digitization solutions that drive efficiency, security and innovation in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.
National Retail Solutions Partners with Uber to Support Local Retailers and Bodegas and the Communities They Serve
Uber Platform to Facilitate Delivery of Purchases from Participating NRS Neighborhood Stores. National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and other neighborhood retailers, announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. As a part of the partnership, NRS’s nationwide network of...
Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List
BTS GROUP AB, a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named on Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2022 list. BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List. “Receiving recognition for our virtual sales training capabilities two years in a row...
WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as Compared to FY 2022
-WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as compared to FY 2022. -WISeKey’s IoT segment is expected to generate FY 2022 revenue of approximately $22.7 million, an increase of over 34% as compared to FY 2021 revenue of $16.9 million.
Pitney Bowes Announces 2023 Price Increase for Ecommerce Services
Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services. “Our...
MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management
For the seventh time in a row, MuleSoft was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced that Gartner has recognized MuleSoft as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. This is the seventh time in a row that MuleSoft has earned this recognition.
Logiwa Announces Leadership Team Additions
Key financial, marketing and sales leaders added to drive continued growth. To support continued growth following the successful completion of its Series B round of funding, Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, has announced key additions to its senior leadership team. “I’m extremely proud of the...
Late Deliveries Topped a List of Customer Complaints According to nShift
NShift has released a new guide identifying the five most common consumer complaints, and how to avoid them. nShift, the global leader in delivery management, has found that late deliveries are the number one customer complaint retailers are faced with. Indeed, according to data from McKinsey, nine out of ten consumers see two- to three-day delivery as standard and they expect retailers and brands to stick to it.
