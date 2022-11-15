Read full article on original website
Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Santa Clara, CA
Grand opening celebrates launch of the second of five planned centers. Belden, a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s second of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Santa Clara, California. The Santa Clara location opened on October 10, 2022, following the launch of the first CIC located in Stuttgart, Germany, in April of 2021. These centers provide an ecosystem for Belden customers to co-innovate with consultants and solutions architects. Together, they develop, test, validate and deploy proven digitization solutions that drive efficiency, security and innovation in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.
Flowspace Readies Omnichannel Merchants for $260B Holiday Shopping Season with OmniFlow
OmniFlow software centralizes visibility across channels to power best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment. Flowspace, the software platform powering independent ecommerce fulfillment, announced today updates to its OmniFlow suite of tools, empowering omnichannel brands with the visibility, insights, and optimally located networks that enable them to provide a consistently excellent end-customer experience. The...
ComTec Solutions Recognized by Epicor as a Platinum Partner in Annual Partner Program Awards
ComTec Solutions received prestigious Platinum Partner recognition from Epicor Partner Programs as part of their annual Partner Program Awards. ComTec Solutions is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Partner status by Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, in the annual Epicor Partner Program Awards. Recipients were selected by Epicor based on ability to enhance customers’ growth potential through Epicor solutions and the business generated with Epicor.
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
Convoso Growth Spurs Hire of President to Lead Expansion
SaaS innovator adds Scott Sullivan to head executive team for continued company and AI product development. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Scott Sullivan as the new President of the Company. Scott brings deep critical experience and skills to guide development of the software business and further product innovations, including the Company’s AI-based IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) solutions. Current CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi will focus on further building industry and customer relationships and continuing to chart the company’s global growth strategies.
RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting
The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
GoodTime Lands Spot on Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 423% revenue growth to the world’s top companies’ hunger for efficiency and disdain for inefficient meetings. GoodTime, the world’s first Meeting Optimization Engine that makes meetings smarter, today announced it ranked #329 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. GoodTime grew 423% during this period.
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2022. Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax), which provides an end-to-end solution...
CEO of Creatio has Been Named One of 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report
The annual report recognizes high-performing executives based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities & quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been recognized in the 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS award by The Software Report (TSR). The annual report recognizes female leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership capabilities, track record of success tackling the greatest challenges the industry has to offer and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry.
Late Deliveries Topped a List of Customer Complaints According to nShift
NShift has released a new guide identifying the five most common consumer complaints, and how to avoid them. nShift, the global leader in delivery management, has found that late deliveries are the number one customer complaint retailers are faced with. Indeed, according to data from McKinsey, nine out of ten consumers see two- to three-day delivery as standard and they expect retailers and brands to stick to it.
Thrio Highlighted as Contact Center Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan
Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its placement as a Radar™ Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2022. As noted in the report, Thrio ranks high on the Innovation scale. Its CCaaS platform is designed to...
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Smartsheet for outpacing the competition with broadest set of available work types. Smartsheet , the enterprise platform for modern work management, announced the company was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022. The...
BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List
BTS GROUP AB, a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named on Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2022 list. BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List. “Receiving recognition for our virtual sales training capabilities two years in a row...
Bango Announces New Study: 72% Of Americans Say There Are Now ‘Too Many’ Subscription Services to Choose From
78% of subscription users demand one app to manage all subscriptions, including TV, music, gaming, fitness and more. Nearly three quarters of American subscription users (72%) say there are “too many” subscription services available today. To address the issue, 78% would like a single platform to manage all of their subscriptions (TV, Music, Gaming, Fitness, etc). Despite feeling overloaded with options, 63% of subscribers say they would pay for more subscriptions if they came as part of a centralized ‘superbundle’.
