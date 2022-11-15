Digital Air Strike Awarded and Speaking at Two Industry Events Showcasing CX Tech That Solves Top Automotive Challenges

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
National Retail Solutions Partners with Uber to Support Local Retailers and Bodegas and the Communities They Serve
Uber Platform to Facilitate Delivery of Purchases from Participating NRS Neighborhood Stores. National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and other neighborhood retailers, announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. As a part of the partnership, NRS’s nationwide network of...
$29 flights available as Breeze Airways begins new services from Phoenix with more planned
Breeze Airways began service between Phoenix and Hartford, Connecticut as well as Provo, Utah on Saturday with promotional fares available.
salestechstar.com
Conga Named Top Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix
Company’s market leading Configure, Price, Quote product recognized for expansive capabilities and latest series of enhancements, outpacing 14 industry vendors. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position in the 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report, outpacing 14 other industry vendors. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to empower users in nearly all industries to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services with an intuitive, no-code rules engine. Conga also achieved top leader position after introducing a series of product updates and additions, highlighted by the launch of Conga CPQ APIs in the last year.
salestechstar.com
Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Santa Clara, CA
Grand opening celebrates launch of the second of five planned centers. Belden, a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s second of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Santa Clara, California. The Santa Clara location opened on October 10, 2022, following the launch of the first CIC located in Stuttgart, Germany, in April of 2021. These centers provide an ecosystem for Belden customers to co-innovate with consultants and solutions architects. Together, they develop, test, validate and deploy proven digitization solutions that drive efficiency, security and innovation in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.
salestechstar.com
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
salestechstar.com
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
salestechstar.com
RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
salestechstar.com
Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
salestechstar.com
Rokt Appoints Nathaniel Katz as CFO as Company Accelerates Growth
Highly Experienced Finance Executive Brings Strategic Planning, IPO and M&A Expertise to Rokt. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed Nathaniel Katz as CFO, effective immediately. Katz is a strategic finance leader who brings to Rokt 20 years of experience at both public and private technology and services companies, covering strategic planning, IPO execution, M&A, and scaling teams and systems for rapid growth.
salestechstar.com
Thrio Highlighted as Contact Center Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan
Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its placement as a Radar™ Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2022. As noted in the report, Thrio ranks high on the Innovation scale. Its CCaaS platform is designed to...
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
salestechstar.com
GoodTime Lands Spot on Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 423% revenue growth to the world’s top companies’ hunger for efficiency and disdain for inefficient meetings. GoodTime, the world’s first Meeting Optimization Engine that makes meetings smarter, today announced it ranked #329 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. GoodTime grew 423% during this period.
salestechstar.com
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Smartsheet for outpacing the competition with broadest set of available work types. Smartsheet , the enterprise platform for modern work management, announced the company was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022. The...
salestechstar.com
Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting
The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
salestechstar.com
CEO of Creatio has Been Named One of 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report
The annual report recognizes high-performing executives based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities & quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been recognized in the 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS award by The Software Report (TSR). The annual report recognizes female leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership capabilities, track record of success tackling the greatest challenges the industry has to offer and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry.
salestechstar.com
daVinci Retail Announces Latest Release of Demand Clustering Application for Its Retail Merchandising Software Suite
“Effective clustering unleashes the true potential of assortment planning by bringing the right mix of products for customers across retail locations and channels, it gives retailers significant financial benefits in terms of sales, margin, and inventory productivity.” — Ning Chiu, President and CEO. daVinci Retail has been an...
salestechstar.com
BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List
BTS GROUP AB, a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named on Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2022 list. BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List. “Receiving recognition for our virtual sales training capabilities two years in a row...
