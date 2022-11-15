Read full article on original website
Related
CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation
DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
The 10 people transforming supply chain - including leaders from Best Buy, Goodr, and Altana
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the supply chain sector.
salestechstar.com
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
salestechstar.com
daVinci Retail Announces Latest Release of Demand Clustering Application for Its Retail Merchandising Software Suite
“Effective clustering unleashes the true potential of assortment planning by bringing the right mix of products for customers across retail locations and channels, it gives retailers significant financial benefits in terms of sales, margin, and inventory productivity.” — Ning Chiu, President and CEO. daVinci Retail has been an...
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
15 women who built companies on social media and booked thousands in revenue share their advice for growing a business
Working women were among the most negatively affected by the pandemic. They're part of a new class of entrepreneurs who are changing business.
salestechstar.com
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
salestechstar.com
Convoso Growth Spurs Hire of President to Lead Expansion
SaaS innovator adds Scott Sullivan to head executive team for continued company and AI product development. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Scott Sullivan as the new President of the Company. Scott brings deep critical experience and skills to guide development of the software business and further product innovations, including the Company’s AI-based IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) solutions. Current CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi will focus on further building industry and customer relationships and continuing to chart the company’s global growth strategies.
freightwaves.com
‘Roboconomy’ infiltrates GXO Logistics facilities
One year ago, in an interview with Modern Shipper, Mark Manduca, chief investment officer for GXO Logistics, said that 100% of the company’s contracts signed in Q3 2021 included some type of automation. This November, those early automation gains are starting to show themselves. On Tuesday, GXO (NYSE: GXO)...
salestechstar.com
Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy
Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
thehypemagazine.com
Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship
Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
kalkinemedia.com
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday. Construction is expected to begin during or after the next...
salestechstar.com
RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
salestechstar.com
Late Deliveries Topped a List of Customer Complaints According to nShift
NShift has released a new guide identifying the five most common consumer complaints, and how to avoid them. nShift, the global leader in delivery management, has found that late deliveries are the number one customer complaint retailers are faced with. Indeed, according to data from McKinsey, nine out of ten consumers see two- to three-day delivery as standard and they expect retailers and brands to stick to it.
salestechstar.com
Stord Launches Stord Parcel to Help Brands Unlock Greater Optimization for Last-mile Delivery
Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, announced Stord Parcel, a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution with advanced modeling to automatically choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level that meets the expected delivery date for all packages. Too many brands spend significant time and resources managing multiple carrier relationships...
salestechstar.com
NetElixir Shares New Insights Into The Holiday Shopping Season; E-Commerce Forecasters Optimistic About This Year’s Online Growth
A recent spike in online sales prompts a more optimistic view for retailers about the upcoming holiday season. Across retail e-commerce categories, online orders have increased 9% YoY just this past week, compared to the previous timeframe last year. From November 9th to 16th, digital marketing agency NetElixir has noticed a promising spike in online sales that seems to be just the beginning of a boom of online demand.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Solar industry requests that Commerce throw out the tariff case
People on the Move: Clean Energy Associates, Stracker, EDP Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. Philadelphia Solar partners with Translucent to build solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S. Joint venture with Translucent Energy moves Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar’s planned U.S. manufacturing facility closer to reality.
retailleader.com
Circular Retailing Increases Accessibility and Sustainability
Resale continues to grow at a rapid rate, which coincides with the ever-rising number of returns. In 2021, the U.S. saw $761 billion in returned products, with 20% of those unable to be resold and instead ending up in the landfill, according to the National Retail Federation and BBC, respectively. Tapping into the growing resale trend and furthering its own circular approach to retail, Eddie Bauer — part of Authentic Brands Group and SPARC Group — launched a resale arm of its (Re)Adventure rental program this past summer.
National Retail Solutions, Uber Partner on Delivery for Neighborhood Stores
Point-of-sale (POS) platform operator National Retail Solutions (NRS) and Uber Technologies have partnered to facilitate delivery from participating NRS local retailers and bodegas. The partnership will offer Uber Direct’s same-day delivery service to independent retailers operating the 17,000 stores that use NRS’ POS terminals, the companies said Thursday (Nov. 17)...
Comments / 0