FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Free Thursday Night Football stream: How to watch Titans vs. Packers at Lambeau Field
There’s a pretty decent Thursday Night Football matchup in primetime this week. Mike Vrabel’s Titans will travel to Green Bay, where the tundra at Lambeau Field may finally be frozen as kickoff temperatures will be in the 20s. Coming off an upset of the Cowboys, the 4-6 Packers are actually 3-point favorites over a 6-3 Titans team.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers host Titans, Tannehill leads Tennessee to 27-17 victory
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.
FOX Sports
Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau
TENNESSEE (6-3) at GREEN BAY (4-6) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Titans 40-14 on Dec. 27, 2020, at Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Titans won 17-10 over Denver Broncos at home; Packers won 31-28 over Dallas Cowboys in overtime at home. TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH...
CBS Sports
Texans claim former Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers, per report
One day after adding former Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, the Texans have welcomed another notable name to their offense, claiming former Packers wide receiver and return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers, per ESPN. A 2021 third-round draft pick, Rodgers was released by Green Bay on Tuesday, just two days after losing his fifth fumble of the year in Week 10.
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs as Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) gives chase during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans
The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 11 game
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City in the final game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 11 picks, predictions:. Titans vs. Packers | Bears vs....
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Titans beat Packers on TNF
Week 11 of the NFL season began with the Tennessee Titans going to Lambeau Field and beating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football. None other than Derrick Henry led the way for Titans, scoring two touchdowns in a pair of different ways to help secure the win fir the AFC South leaders.
Houston Texans make 2 interesting waiver wire pickups
The Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL, but they’re using that to their advantage. The Texans made two interesting waiver wire pickups this week. They added running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they claimed Amari Rodgers off waivers. Benjamin is the big...
