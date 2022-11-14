ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers host Titans, Tannehill leads Tennessee to 27-17 victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau

TENNESSEE (6-3) at GREEN BAY (4-6) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Titans 40-14 on Dec. 27, 2020, at Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Titans won 17-10 over Denver Broncos at home; Packers won 31-28 over Dallas Cowboys in overtime at home. TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Texans claim former Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers, per report

One day after adding former Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, the Texans have welcomed another notable name to their offense, claiming former Packers wide receiver and return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers, per ESPN. A 2021 third-round draft pick, Rodgers was released by Green Bay on Tuesday, just two days after losing his fifth fumble of the year in Week 10.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL Week 11 top plays: Titans beat Packers on TNF

Week 11 of the NFL season began with the Tennessee Titans going to Lambeau Field and beating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football. None other than Derrick Henry led the way for Titans, scoring two touchdowns in a pair of different ways to help secure the win fir the AFC South leaders.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy