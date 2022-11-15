Read full article on original website
Aiven Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aiven’s fully managed data open source services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure. Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aiven customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
Breaking down ESG Initiatives: Why Should Brands Follow ESG Concepts?
ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance. ESG is a framework for mindful consumption. It aids companies in luring investors, fostering consumer loyalty, enhancing financial performance, and ensuring the sustainability of business operations. Like any other business, your business is deeply connected with environmental, social and governance concerns...
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
Thrio Highlighted as Contact Center Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan
Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its placement as a Radar™ Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2022. As noted in the report, Thrio ranks high on the Innovation scale. Its CCaaS platform is designed to...
Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy
Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
Conga Named Top Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix
Company’s market leading Configure, Price, Quote product recognized for expansive capabilities and latest series of enhancements, outpacing 14 industry vendors. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position in the 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report, outpacing 14 other industry vendors. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to empower users in nearly all industries to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services with an intuitive, no-code rules engine. Conga also achieved top leader position after introducing a series of product updates and additions, highlighted by the launch of Conga CPQ APIs in the last year.
CEO of Creatio has Been Named One of 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report
The annual report recognizes high-performing executives based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities & quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been recognized in the 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS award by The Software Report (TSR). The annual report recognizes female leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership capabilities, track record of success tackling the greatest challenges the industry has to offer and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry.
Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting
The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management
For the seventh time in a row, MuleSoft was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced that Gartner has recognized MuleSoft as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. This is the seventh time in a row that MuleSoft has earned this recognition.
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Smartsheet for outpacing the competition with broadest set of available work types. Smartsheet , the enterprise platform for modern work management, announced the company was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022. The...
GoodTime Lands Spot on Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 423% revenue growth to the world’s top companies’ hunger for efficiency and disdain for inefficient meetings. GoodTime, the world’s first Meeting Optimization Engine that makes meetings smarter, today announced it ranked #329 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. GoodTime grew 423% during this period.
BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List
BTS GROUP AB, a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named on Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2022 list. BTS Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 List. “Receiving recognition for our virtual sales training capabilities two years in a row...
Bango Announces New Study: 72% Of Americans Say There Are Now ‘Too Many’ Subscription Services to Choose From
78% of subscription users demand one app to manage all subscriptions, including TV, music, gaming, fitness and more. Nearly three quarters of American subscription users (72%) say there are “too many” subscription services available today. To address the issue, 78% would like a single platform to manage all of their subscriptions (TV, Music, Gaming, Fitness, etc). Despite feeling overloaded with options, 63% of subscribers say they would pay for more subscriptions if they came as part of a centralized ‘superbundle’.
