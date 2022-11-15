Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jade Cargill Talks About Her Ongoing Social Media Battles With Hip-Hop Star, Actor Bow Wow
Jade Cargill continues to make the media rounds ahead of her showdown against Nyla Rose at this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, the TBS Women’s Champion of AEW spoke about her recent Twitter War with Bow Wow.
PWMania
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped From Her Title if Her Injury Lingers Too Long
Toni Storm is the interim AEW World Women’s Champion due to Thunder Rosa’s back injury, which has kept her out of the ring. Storm won the title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out after Rosa had to withdraw from their title match. She has been vocal about Rosa’s injury as well as being the interim champ since then. Storm’s reign as champion has been fruitful, with multiple title defenses on television against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
PWMania
MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”
The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup. YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title....
PWMania
William Regal Comments on Jon Moxley Being “Somewhat Anti-WWE”
AEW personality William Regal discussed Jon Moxley’s WWE run on his podcast. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.”
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status
Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Wants Professional Wrestling to Be Recognized as an Olympic Sport
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho wants professional wrestling to be recognized as an Olympic sport. During a recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Jericho discussed how he plans to approach the International Olympic Committee to make his case for pro wrestling to be recognized as an Olympic sport.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Kairi Sane Becomes the First IWGP Women’s Champion (Video)
STARDOM megastar KAIRI made history on November 20th at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event in Tokyo. Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event of Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event to become the first IWGP women’s champion. After the bout, KAIRI showed respect for Maya Iwatani as the two had a match-of-the-year candidate.
PWMania
Should Impact Wrestling & Pro Wrestling NOAH Form An Exclusive Working Agreement?
Impact Wrestling has been delivering excellent shows lately but despite this they are struggling to increase their viewership on AXS TV. After years of a strained relationship with NJPW, Impact Wrestling was able to enter into a new working relationship with the top Japanese promotion in 2021. We have seen top NJPW stars including Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki all appear in Impact Wrestling.
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 11/19/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * Briggs and Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey and Myles Bourne. After the match, Kiana James challenges Fallon Henley, then walks out. * Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp.
PWMania
Jim Ross Reveals Which Star He Believes WWE Didn’t Book Properly
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he expressed his belief that WWE never booked The Big Show (Paul Wight) properly during his time with the company. Ross believes they could have done a better job portraying his character. “You can’t...
PWMania
Final Line-Up for Tonight’s NJPW Strong Detonation Tapings
The NJPW Strong Detonation tapings will take place tonight from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, and will feature 11 matches that will air later this year. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser will defend against JR Kratos at the Detonation tapings, while NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend against Misterioso and Barrett Brown in their first title defense since winning the titles at the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street pay-per-view on October 28.
PWMania
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
PWMania
Exclusive: Viva Van Opens Up About Working in AEW, AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), independent wrestling star Viva Van (@HellBentVixen) talks about her career up to this point, working with AEW, becoming the new belt collector, and more. The Beginning of the “HellBent Vixen” Viva Van. Growing up, Viva Van recalls getting...
PWMania
WWE Personality Believes Austin Theory Will Be the Next Megastar of the Company
Corey Graves stated on his podcast, WWE After The Bell, that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future. Graves believes Theory has the potential to become WWE’s next megastar. “I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet,...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Allentown, PA 11/19/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (w/Damage CTRL) Ends in a DQ when Damage CTRL interferes. The match becomes...
