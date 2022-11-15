Former CEO of Neiman Marcus Group Brings Unparalleled Consumer and Retail Expertise to the Rokt Board. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, announced that Karen Katz, former President and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, has joined its board of directors. Rokt enables companies to tap additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant messages and offers to each shopper within an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert. Katz is an inspirational leader and advisor who brings more than 30 years of consumer strategy, retail and ecommerce experience to the Rokt board.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO