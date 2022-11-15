Read full article on original website
Wayne Brady juggles AMA hosting job with preps for 'Dancing with the Stars' finale
LOS ANGELES -- The red carpet has been rolled out and the stage is being set at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles for Sunday's "American Music Awards." Wayne Brady will take the stage to host, perform and add his own comedic touches to the evening. It will also be "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."
American Music Awards 2022 Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch The AMAs 2022 Live
Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Wayne Brady hosts the 2022 American Music Awards! Who’s leaving California as a newly-minted AMA winner? Bad Bunny leads this year’s nominations with eight, while Beyonce, Drake, and Taylor Swift all have six nominations apiece. A full list of nominees can be found on the ABC website. Let’s talk performances shall we? An eclectic group of artists will take the stage as Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, P!NK, Yola, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, and more are set to perform, while Lionel Richie will accept the prestigious Icon Award. Plus, the show will feature tribute performances...
2022 American Music Awards: What to know about performers, nominees, voting, more
LOS ANGELES -- Music's biggest stars are gearing up to take the stage for the 2022 American Music Awards!. The largest fan-voted awards show will air live from the Microsoft Theater live at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
