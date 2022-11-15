Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Wayne Brady hosts the 2022 American Music Awards! Who’s leaving California as a newly-minted AMA winner? Bad Bunny leads this year’s nominations with eight, while Beyonce, Drake, and Taylor Swift all have six nominations apiece. A full list of nominees can be found on the ABC website. Let’s talk performances shall we? An eclectic group of artists will take the stage as Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, P!NK, Yola, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, and more are set to perform, while Lionel Richie will accept the prestigious Icon Award. Plus, the show will feature tribute performances...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO