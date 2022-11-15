Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Wayne Brady juggles AMA hosting job with preps for 'Dancing with the Stars' finale
LOS ANGELES -- The red carpet has been rolled out and the stage is being set at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles for Sunday's "American Music Awards." Wayne Brady will take the stage to host, perform and add his own comedic touches to the evening. It will also be "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
Comments / 0