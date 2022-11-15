ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick earns shot at defending its football crown

By Trevan Pixley
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago
Kendrick’s football team will try for back-to-back state titles after rolling to a 38-8 win Saturday against Castleford in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal-round game at Lewiston’s Bengal Field.

Before Kendrick began the season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Tigers (11-0) would be back in the state championship game.

Whaddya know? They’re back for a second consecutive season, this time facing Dietrich (11-0) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

