Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take on the Bruins following Athanasiou's 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins after Andreas Athanasiou's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Blackhawks' 5-2 loss. Boston has a 10-0-0 record in home games and...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Davis leads Lakers past Pistons 128-121 for 2nd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. LeBron James missed his third straight game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Murray leads Saint Peter's against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point game

Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-1) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter's visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Jaylen Murray scored 22 points in Saint Peter's 82-71 win over the Bucknell Bison. Saint Francis (BKN) finished 10-20 overall with a 3-9 record at home during the 2021-22...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season. Newman, 29, hit .274...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

