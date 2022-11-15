Nets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Brooklyn Nets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $31,353,460 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $22,468,875 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets. Simmons has come off the bench in his last four appearances (missing Sunday’s loss at the #Lakers). – 9:34 PM
Heads up to those watching Kings-Nets:
Tonight’s game will tip-off RIGHT at 7:02pm on TNT. – 9:34 PM
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Vaughn: “I told (Simmons) Im gonna try my best to put you in a position – whether that’s the group I put you out there with, whether that’s the time you check in – but our ongoing conversations to try to make him feel comfortable as a basketball player, thats my challenge.” #Nets – 8:37 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Simmons: “The big piece of that is the group still having confidence in him – which we do – and then putting him in positions to have success. So that’s keeping things extremely simple. Like defensively, do what you do, and that starts with playing hard…” #Nets – 8:36 PM
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM
“It’s just kind of a thing amongst us right now. You gotta, you know, sometimes fabricate your own energy,” Joe Harris told @YahooSports.
On the Nets shooter’s long road to recovery, and the spirit he’s tried to build amid this noisy Brooklyn era:
sports.yahoo.com/after-trying-s… – 6:59 PM
Interesting #Nets – #Kings tilt in Sac #Brooklyn has held 5 of last 6 opponents under 100 while #Sacramento has won 3-straight & 6 of their last 8 #NBA @TimCapstraw @ChrisCarrino @BKNetsRadio @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/8mYkDSVoFX – 6:33 PM
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday after the Nets owner said Kyrie Irving “has more work to do” before returning from suspension.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
Full story for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 3:15 PM
Going to be a lot of national NBA fans getting their first real taste of Kings basketball in a long time tonight. For Sacramento players/fans who are tired of the jokes, this is a great chance to make a major impression. – 3:15 PM
Domantas Sabonis loves to see the fan base & his Kings team rally behind things like the arena’s laser beam & Malik Monk’s band-aid.
“We want to make it like a family here…any way we can all feel like we’re one together & going through this journey together makes it more fun” pic.twitter.com/IsuWlJJlDN – 3:10 PM
De’Aaron Fox ready for his Sacramento Kings to take the TNT national stage against the Brooklyn Nets tonight. pic.twitter.com/ttLOUt2p3i – 2:44 PM
Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday following the owner’s comments saying Kyrie Irving has more work to do.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
This comes amid reports the NBPA may file a grievance on Irving’s behalf. Full story coming. – 2:28 PM
Malik Monk’s band-aid gang will gain strength in numbers and a national audience when the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on TNT.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:18 PM
Updated story at @sacbee_news: Brooklyn Nets announce Ben Simmmons, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton will play vs. Sacramento Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:53 PM
Nets say Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are available in Sacramento tonight. – 1:47 PM
Nets say Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are all available tonight vs. Kings. – 1:47 PM
Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are all available for the #Nets. – 1:47 PM
Players averaging 30/5/5 on 50 FG% this season:
— Giannis
— Steph
— Durant
Went deep on the Warriors, Kings and Timberwolves with @Sam_Amick and @Jon Krawczynski on the latest Tampering podcast. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:32 PM
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says time for larger conversation with Kyrie Irving still suspended.
“Our society has work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, who they’re associated with” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:38 PM
Jayson Tatum is the new NBA MVP favorite per @betonline_ag
KD at 22/1 pic.twitter.com/uPaJyW71vK – 11:47 AM
Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:
1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Kevin Durant: 16.0
4. Stephen Curry: 15.4
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3
6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2
7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
8. Joel Embiid: 12.8 pic.twitter.com/DtBD08D8Ej – 11:30 AM
New words 📝
With Kyrie suspended and Ben Simmons struggling/injured, several young role players have stepped in and exceeded expectations.
2 pleasant surprises for Nets amid recent success: clutchpoints.com/2-pleasant-sur… – 11:28 AM
Per @Basketball-Reference, the @Charlotte Hornets have two players in the top-four leaguewide in field goal percentage this season. @Nick Richards ranks third at 64.7 percent, and @Mason Plumlee ranks fourth at 63.6 percent.
Nov. 15 RPR ROY standings:
1. Paolo Banchero: 5.3
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.9
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.6
4. Tari Eason: 1.3
5. Walker Kessler: 0.7
6. Keegan Murray: 0.5
7. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.1 pic.twitter.com/9RvfhiOH8H – 11:15 AM
Kings-Nets gameday live: Updates on Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons as TNT comes to Sacramento to see the #BeamTeam sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:31 AM
15 of 82.
