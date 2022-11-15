Nets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $31,353,460 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $22,468,875 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@SacramentoKings

#BeamTeam just pulled up 🟣🔦

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/JwkoGbc759 – 9:35 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets. Simmons has come off the bench in his last four appearances (missing Sunday’s loss at the #Lakers). – 9:34 PM

@BrooklynNets

Starting 5⃣ in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/s1tsYXYmpx – 9:34 PM

@DeuceMason

Heads up to those watching Kings-Nets:

Tonight’s game will tip-off RIGHT at 7:02pm on TNT. – 9:34 PM

@James_HamNBA

Domas signing autographs before the game. pic.twitter.com/m2WWlOHBBJ – 9:10 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Nets star Kevin Durant wraps up his pregame warmup for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/9ra1CsGVdy – 9:05 PM

@BrooklynNets

Just a couple of mates catching up 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/arFfOev2UM – 9:03 PM

@NickFriedell

Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”

“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

Vaughn: “I told (Simmons) Im gonna try my best to put you in a position – whether that’s the group I put you out there with, whether that’s the time you check in – but our ongoing conversations to try to make him feel comfortable as a basketball player, thats my challenge.” #Nets – 8:37 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn on Simmons: “The big piece of that is the group still having confidence in him – which we do – and then putting him in positions to have success. So that’s keeping things extremely simple. Like defensively, do what you do, and that starts with playing hard…” #Nets – 8:36 PM

@BrooklynNets

Kept it cozy tonight pic.twitter.com/JaaSN0wA3y – 8:31 PM

@BrooklynNets

The essentials ☕️ pic.twitter.com/DChaUdAmEn – 8:26 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM

@SacramentoKings

Don’t miss the Kings Nike NBA City Edition Uniform in action tonight! Get NBA League Pass to catch all the games 🏀

➡️ https://t.co/p53KTx4K45 pic.twitter.com/4Qdv9BevfE – 7:00 PM

@JakeLFischer

“It’s just kind of a thing amongst us right now. You gotta, you know, sometimes fabricate your own energy,” Joe Harris told @YahooSports.

On the Nets shooter’s long road to recovery, and the spirit he’s tried to build amid this noisy Brooklyn era:

sports.yahoo.com/after-trying-s… – 6:59 PM

@billherenda

Interesting #Nets – #Kings tilt in Sac #Brooklyn has held 5 of last 6 opponents under 100 while #Sacramento has won 3-straight & 6 of their last 8 #NBA @TimCapstraw @ChrisCarrino @BKNetsRadio @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/8mYkDSVoFX – 6:33 PM

@SacramentoKings

Rally towels for the fam tonight! #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/W2vqA1LQ3Z – 6:22 PM

@BasketNews_com

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry ⛔️

Team USA under Steve Kerr will try to reclaim the top at the 2023 World Cup with a new lineup. Who’s most likely to join in?

basketnews.com/news-180927-a-… – 5:44 PM

@Amaar_206

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks

LA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo – 5:19 PM

@HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs IND 11/16

Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) doubtful

Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out

Martin (L Knee Procedure) out – 5:04 PM

@hornets

OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way guard Bryce McGowens back from the @greensboroswarm. pic.twitter.com/GsJ7eW5HH5 – 4:40 PM

@hornets

OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Mark Williams from the @greensboroswarm completing his second @nbagleague assignment. pic.twitter.com/Xh9HtVAD9r – 4:30 PM

@ringernba

☑️ Great 3-point shooting performances

☑️ De’Aaron Fox and the Kings

youtu.be/mA3qdkbPm6M – 4:24 PM

@SiriusXMNBA

Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!

Today’s Topics: #JimmyButler #Hawks #Celtics #JaysonTatum #GrizzliesVsPelicans #BenSimmons and more…

👀 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/P7FeUm5Jvk – 4:03 PM

@SacramentoKings

getting the rook excited for his first nationally televised game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/peesK0rwZH – 3:55 PM

@CallieCaplan

One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:

(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM

@BrooklynNets

Who’s staying up with us tonight? pic.twitter.com/RGoc9fWiWj – 3:31 PM

@hornets

“…There’s no way you’re getting in this.”

Check out the link below for some @PJ Washington and @thorrjt behind-the-scenes at the @NHRA Dragway! – 3:30 PM

@erikslater_

NBPA VP Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday after the Nets owner said Kyrie Irving “has more work to do” before returning from suspension.

“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”

Full story for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 3:15 PM

@MattGeorgeSAC

Going to be a lot of national NBA fans getting their first real taste of Kings basketball in a long time tonight. For Sacramento players/fans who are tired of the jokes, this is a great chance to make a major impression. – 3:15 PM

@SeanCunningham

Domantas Sabonis loves to see the fan base & his Kings team rally behind things like the arena’s laser beam & Malik Monk’s band-aid.

“We want to make it like a family here…any way we can all feel like we’re one together & going through this journey together makes it more fun” pic.twitter.com/IsuWlJJlDN – 3:10 PM

@getnickwright

Excited to see @Chris Broussard become utterly apoplectic in moments when @kevinwildes tries to take credit for last night’s Upset Alert.

That, plus we discuss if the Bills should still be Vegas’ favorite, how Dallas has looked with Dak & if Kyrie ever plays for BK again. – 2:54 PM

@mr_jasonjones

Talking Kings with @IamKDiddy … find @JStreetVibes wherever you listen to podcasts pic.twitter.com/2EnYK88PF2 – 2:47 PM

@SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox ready for his Sacramento Kings to take the TNT national stage against the Brooklyn Nets tonight. pic.twitter.com/ttLOUt2p3i – 2:44 PM

@erikslater_

Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday following the owner’s comments saying Kyrie Irving has more work to do.

“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”

This comes amid reports the NBPA may file a grievance on Irving’s behalf. Full story coming. – 2:28 PM

@BrandonRahbar

Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.

Westbrook: 8x

KD: 7x

George: 2x

CP3: 1x

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.

After only a 2 year All Star drought.

OKC has had an embarrassment of All Star riches. – 2:28 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk’s band-aid gang will gain strength in numbers and a national audience when the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on TNT.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:18 PM

@BrandonRahbar

Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.

Westbrook: 8x

KD: 7x

George: 2x

CP3: 1x

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.

After only a 2 year All Star drought.

OKC has been spoiled with All Star player riches. – 2:14 PM

@SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:

▪️ How long can the Nets keep Kyrie out?

▪️ Inside Boston’s surge

▪️ The Knicks are malfunctioning (or are they?)

Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 1:53 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Updated story at @sacbee_news: Brooklyn Nets announce Ben Simmmons, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton will play vs. Sacramento Kings

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:53 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Nets say Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are available in Sacramento tonight. – 1:47 PM

@NickFriedell

Nets say Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are all available tonight vs. Kings. – 1:47 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are all available for the #Nets. – 1:47 PM

@statmuse

Players averaging 30/5/5 on 50 FG% this season:

— Giannis

— Steph

— Durant

Start. Bench. Cut. pic.twitter.com/zXSdE0KcRK – 1:44 PM

@anthonyVslater

Went deep on the Warriors, Kings and Timberwolves with @Sam_Amick and ⁦@Jon Krawczynski⁩ on the latest Tampering podcast. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:32 PM

@SacramentoKings

🤘 joining @Malik Monk in the band-aid gang tonight 🤘

s/o @kpgreatersac for the hookup pic.twitter.com/QPswGddhoe – 1:00 PM

@BrooklynNets

Kevin Durant. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

(Open for more Kevin Durant) pic.twitter.com/ovqBdI5nId – 12:45 PM

@Krisplashed

NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says time for larger conversation with Kyrie Irving still suspended.

“Our society has work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, who they’re associated with” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:38 PM

@SherwoodStrauss

NEW POD ($) with @sportsrapport: Ryan was wrong?! (Revisiting takes on Udoka, Kyrie, and the Midterms, plus Ryan’s excellent rundown of the SBF scandal) https://t.co/VCy8ZKuIVY pic.twitter.com/a84GRKRaJP – 12:30 PM

@AdamZagoria

Jayson Tatum is the new NBA MVP favorite per @betonline_ag

KD at 22/1 pic.twitter.com/uPaJyW71vK – 11:47 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:

1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8

2. Luka Doncic: 16.8

3. Kevin Durant: 16.0

4. Stephen Curry: 15.4

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3

6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2

7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2

8. Joel Embiid: 12.8 pic.twitter.com/DtBD08D8Ej – 11:30 AM

@erikslater_

New words 📝

With Kyrie suspended and Ben Simmons struggling/injured, several young role players have stepped in and exceeded expectations.

2 pleasant surprises for Nets amid recent success: clutchpoints.com/2-pleasant-sur… – 11:28 AM

@HornetsPR

Per @Basketball-Reference, the @Charlotte Hornets have two players in the top-four leaguewide in field goal percentage this season. @Nick Richards ranks third at 64.7 percent, and @Mason Plumlee ranks fourth at 63.6 percent.

#LetsFly – 11:18 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 15 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 5.3

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.9

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.6

4. Tari Eason: 1.3

5. Walker Kessler: 0.7

6. Keegan Murray: 0.5

7. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.1 pic.twitter.com/9RvfhiOH8H – 11:15 AM

@erikslater_

🚨 ICYMI 🚨

Kyrie Irving is set to miss his 7th consecutive game tonight.

And reports say the National Basketball Players Association could take action if the Nets and Irving don’t agree on a return soon. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nbpa… – 11:06 AM

@JandersonSacBee

Kings-Nets gameday live: Updates on Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons as TNT comes to Sacramento to see the #BeamTeam sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:31 AM

@BrooklynNets

15 of 82.

📺 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/lWphHDblws – 9:45 AM

@BasketNews_com

Mirza Teletovic shared his thought about Crvena Zvezda decision to sign Dusko Ivanovic

Former Baskonia, Nets, Suns, and Bucks forward also gave advice to Zvezda players and said what kind of players couldn’t play for Dusko:

basketnews.com/news-180907-mi… – 5:57 AM

@MattGeorgeSAC

This week on Locked On Kings:

Tuesday: Kings v Nets postgame pod

Wednesday: Jerry Reynolds

Thursday: Kings vs Spurs postgame pod

Friday: Gary Gerould

Going to be a fun week! – 2:06 AM