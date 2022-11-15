ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The San Antonio Spurs play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $16,129,689 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $16,794,935 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@spurs

Looking to score FREE Spurs plaza level tickets? Here’s your chance! 🎟

Play Call Your Shot for your chance to claim them ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/N9Tnhu59YT6:45 PM

@tom_orsborn

With Tre Jones out last night due to a stomach bug, Jeremy Sochan handled point duties.

“It comes naturally for me to see the court and stuff,” the rookie forward said.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…5:32 PM

@tom_orsborn

Per injury report #Spurs have submitted to the NBA this afternoon, Jones (stomach illness) is questionable for tonight at Portland.

Barlow (G League), Branham (ankle sprain), Collins (fractured fibula), Langford (health & safety protocols) and Wesley (MCL sprain) remain out. – 5:28 PM

@trailblazers

#GAMEDAY

#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/5BFqvOjeut5:28 PM

@jimlefko

Censured San Antonio City Councilmen update: D-10 Clayton Perry has been removed from his committee assignments while on leave. Meanwhile, D-1 Mario Bravo is now on four new committees; Audit, Economy, Public Safety and AACOG. – 4:59 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Tre Jones (stomach illness) has been upgraded to questionable against Portland tonight.

Rest of the injury report remains unchanged.

OUT:

Zach Collins (fibula head fracture)

Romeo Langford (H&S protocols)

Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)

Malaki Branham (ATX, ankle sprain) – 4:29 PM

@trailblazers

Recapping a wild six-game road trip 🎥

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ozSA6MmWS74:10 PM

@spurs

A competitor through and through 😤 @Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/NLumm8pEi73:59 PM

@warriors

📁 2022-2023 Golden State Warriors Season

└ 📂 Season High Moments

└ 📂 132 Points vs. SAS

└ 📂35 Assists pic.twitter.com/6MxxMruOLc3:58 PM

@AaronJFentress

5 observations from the Portland Trail Blazers’ revealing 4-2 trip oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1…3:51 PM

@AaronJFentress

Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II still progressing but, ‘Not ready to play, yet’ oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1…3:51 PM

@AaronJFentress

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1…3:51 PM

@spurs

this KJ and Jeremy social media war has reached a whole new level…and it’s hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/d1nTLNJtyq2:42 PM

@mikegrich

For @LockedOnBlazers today, @Jason Quick joins the show to talk about the Blazers 9-4 start, Jerami Grant balling out, and joy linktr.ee/Mikegrich1:10 PM

@trailblazers

Home sweet home 🫶

🏀 #RipCity vs. @San Antonio Spurs

🏟️ @ModaCenter

⌚️ 7:00PM PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620

🎙️ https://t.co/GAXmwzryW9 pic.twitter.com/zK0xVYLEZu1:00 PM

@warriors

Five triples

all in the second half

Anthony Lamb was hot from beyond the arc last night vs. the Spurs 📽️ pic.twitter.com/mVKNt9damg1:00 PM

@spurs

Right back to work!

🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers

⏰ 9pm CT

📍 Moda Center

📺 @BallySportsSA

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/UaODNm8WEW12:05 PM

@DaltonJ_Johnson

An Early Poole Party

Welcome Back

Group Effort

Three takeaways from the Warriors’ dominant win vs. the Spurs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…11:44 AM

@jimlefko

San Antonio FC recognized this morning at Bexar County Commissioners Court for their recent USL championship. pic.twitter.com/MavWVYpyMu11:32 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 15 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 5.3

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.9

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.6

4. Tari Eason: 1.3

5. Walker Kessler: 0.7

6. Keegan Murray: 0.5

7. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.1 pic.twitter.com/9RvfhiOH8H11:15 AM

@WindhorstESPN

Victor Wembanyama played for the French national team for first time this week, looked dominant & has revenge against Team USA on his mind. Another place where he could be a problem.

Also an interview w/Lauri Markkanen + Blazers winning trade long game: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…10:41 AM

@TheWarriorsWire

After Jordan Poole dropped 36 points in the Warriors’ blowout win over the Spurs, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…10:00 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 4 and why? New Orleans games were at Ind, at Chi, vs. POR, vs. HOU. #PelsPOTWPoll open until tip-off of Grizzlies-Pelicans in @SmoothieKingCtr. Additional stats: Ingram 21.3 ppg; Nance 6.3 rpg; Williamson 25.0 ppg – 9:52 AM

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Blazers are favored by 8 tonight against the Spurs.

Injury report for Portland

OUT

Payton II, Sarr

Questionable

Winslow, Nurkic, Johnson – 8:26 AM

@MattGeorgeSAC

This week on Locked On Kings:

Tuesday: Kings v Nets postgame pod

Wednesday: Jerry Reynolds

Thursday: Kings vs Spurs postgame pod

Friday: Gary Gerould

Going to be a fun week! – 2:06 AM

