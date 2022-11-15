Spurs vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $16,129,689 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $16,794,935 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

With Tre Jones out last night due to a stomach bug, Jeremy Sochan handled point duties.

“It comes naturally for me to see the court and stuff,” the rookie forward said.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:32 PM

Per injury report #Spurs have submitted to the NBA this afternoon, Jones (stomach illness) is questionable for tonight at Portland.

Barlow (G League), Branham (ankle sprain), Collins (fractured fibula), Langford (health & safety protocols) and Wesley (MCL sprain) remain out. – 5:28 PM

@Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Tre Jones (stomach illness) has been upgraded to questionable against Portland tonight.

Rest of the injury report remains unchanged.

OUT:

Zach Collins (fibula head fracture)

Romeo Langford (H&S protocols)

Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)

Malaki Branham (ATX, ankle sprain) – 4:29 PM

@PaulGarciaNBA

The Blazers are favored by 8 tonight against the Spurs.

Injury report for Portland

OUT

Payton II, Sarr

Questionable

Winslow, Nurkic, Johnson – 8:26 AM

