Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Memphis Grizzlies play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $13,599,015 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $21,101,698 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out with a right foot contusion. Says he will be day to day. – 5:46 PM
Zion Williamson (right ankle/foot sprain) is OUT tonight for the Pelicans matchup against the Grizzlies. – 5:46 PM
Zion Williamson is out tonight vs, Grizzlies due to right foot contusion – 5:46 PM
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is out tonight, per Willie Green.
He’s considered day to day – 5:46 PM
Hate to see him down w/the injury.
Desmond Bane's leap gives Ja Morant, Grizzlies co-star they need | NBA.com
Wizards forward Deni Avdija tied his career high of 21 points against Memphis Sunday, but it was his command of the offense, as the lead guard, that shined brightest.
In Vol. 2 of “Developing Deni” I analyze Avdija’s improvements on ball.🔥
Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/developing-d… – 5:10 PM
As a result of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers owe their 2023 first-round pick to the Pelicans via a pick swap
More on the Wembanyama sweepstakes on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/T0pGxrVpfA pic.twitter.com/8lqUfQuVzD – 4:54 PM
Notice anything different ahead of this weekend’s Memphis football game? pic.twitter.com/KVY6b8O2WT – 4:32 PM
Why have the Showboats returned to Memphis? Answer: Fred Smith. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 4:18 PM
Previewing tonight’s game vs. Memphis with @ErinESummers!
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/SH33YdCIUY – 3:57 PM
COLUMN: Here’s why the return of the Memphis Showboats really matters (and it doesn’t have all that much to do with another spring football team playing in Memphis).
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 3:55 PM
Last call for this week’s Grizzlies column (published pre-Bane news), on what JJJ’s return means on both ends of the floor, some future City Edition jersey ideas, this week’s Mar-Key matchup and more.
dailymemphian.com/article/32255/… – 3:12 PM
#Pelicans shootaround update for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Grizzlies (New Orleans defense ranked 11th, moving into top 10 will be challenge given upcoming opponents; Memphis scouting report; lineup notes + expanded keys to game): https://t.co/syYiHuQXFG pic.twitter.com/dsKIfInWdt – 2:23 PM
Coby White was still not cleared for practice today and is not expected to play in New Orleans, per Billy Donovan.
Billy didn’t know if he’d be available for any games this weekend. Coby still isn’t cleared for contact; once he is, conditioning could also delay his return. – 2:01 PM
SGA is scoring 17.1 points in the paint per game.
Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more are Shaq, Giannis and Zion. pic.twitter.com/wUm4qq11TE – 1:23 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke for the first time since media day this morning.
He wants to be an instant impact on defense.
“I’m going to try to make it easier for them. I’ll help on rotations and help with the rim protection. I got you.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:21 PM
Spoke to Jaren Jackson Jr. after morning shootaround. He said he can help the Memphis Grizzlies defense trend back toward its level of last season. John Konchar mentioned how Jackson can help the perimeter defenders.
“I put in a lot of work.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:19 PM
Coby White did not practice today and is expected to be out tomorrow vs. Pelicans, per Billy Donovan – 1:12 PM
Needless to say the Grizzlies roster isn’t well set up to be without Bane. No other true two guard, and for now no Ziaire Williams or Danny green either. – 12:44 PM
Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:38 PM
New MVP odds via @betonline_ag:
Jayson Tatum: 3/1
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13/4
Luka Doncic: 13/4
Steph Curry: 10/1
Ja Morant: 12/1
Joel Embiid: 12/1 – 12:38 PM
Right when the Memphis Grizzlies were about to get back Jaren Jackson, down goes Desmond Bane for at least a few weeks. Tough break.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:25 PM
Desmond Bane set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with right toe sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/15/des… – 12:20 PM
Jonas Valanciunas said he’s confident the offense will be fine: “We have to defend well. Offense, we are so talented. We can get there. If we can get top-10 defense — which we are not too far; we are capable of doing that — we’re going to be good.” – 12:01 PM
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant have combined for 53.4 points per game this season, the most of any backcourt this season.
Bane is also the only player averaging 20 points, 45% 3-pt FG pct and 90% FT pct this season. – 11:54 AM
Grizzlies' G Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
Ja vs Zion head-to-head matchups:
Ja — Zion —
17.8 PPG 26.8 PPG
4.0 RPG 6.0 RPG
7.0 APG 4.8 APG
46.0 FG% 62.1 FG%
Zion is up 4-0. pic.twitter.com/lDIQQKUsAB – 11:49 AM
I kept saying that Memphis just had to keep their heads above water until they got Jaren Jackson Jr. back.
They did better than that at 9-5, but now they have to keep it up for a few more weeks while Desmond Bane is out.
Dropping in the West, even a little, is hard to make up. – 11:34 AM
Aldama: My goal is to play with the Spanish national team next summer eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:56 AM
638 days later, NBA fans might get one of the more anticipated matchups from the young stars of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Zion Williamson is 4-0 against Ja Morant, but Morant and the Grizz have won their last three games against the Pelicans.
Should be fun.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:47 AM
The Grizzlies are 3.5-point underdogs tonight in New Orleans. Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable (expected to play), but Desmond Bane doubtful.
JJJ has played against Zion Williamson just one time in his career. – 10:36 AM
Who's your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 4 and why? New Orleans games were at Ind, at Chi, vs. POR, vs. HOU. Additional stats: Ingram 21.3 ppg; Nance 6.3 rpg; Williamson 25.0 ppg
We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Ben Taylor, Nick Buchert and Evan Scott. @Memphis Grizzlies face Pelicans at 6:30. National exclusive on @NBAonTNT
Tuesday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans host Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. on @NBAonTNT and @995WRNO; injury report; @PodcastPelicans with @JenHale504; New Orleans is No. 11 in #NBA power rankings): https://t.co/lNsvj0rtW2 pic.twitter.com/6qquHWFF05 – 9:30 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to make his season return in New Orleans. The lead to this week’s Grizz column looks at what that might mean on both ends of the floor.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:14 AM
Game 1 of 3 this week 😤
🕡: 6:30pm CT
📺: TNT
📻: @995WRNO
Game 1 of 3 this week
🕡: 6:30pm CT
📺: TNT
📻: @995WRNO
Good morning🏀
“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”
How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team. The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 8:49 AM
