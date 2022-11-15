ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC0hr_0jBBL6eK00

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $13,599,015 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $21,101,698 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out with a right foot contusion. Says he will be day to day. – 5:46 PM

@OlehKosel

Zion Williamson (right ankle/foot sprain) is OUT tonight for the Pelicans matchup against the Grizzlies. – 5:46 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Zion Williamson is out tonight vs, Grizzlies due to right foot contusion – 5:46 PM

@WillGuillory

Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is out tonight, per Willie Green.

He’s considered day to day – 5:46 PM

@PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:45 PM

@PelicansNBA

Time to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans app! You could win a CJ McCollum signed basketball 🏀

#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/cJXOSdgE845:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NT47N_0jBBL6eK00

@mikecwright

Hate to see him down w/the injury.

Desmond Bane’s leap gives Ja Morant, Grizzlies co-star they need | NBA.com nba.com/news/desmond-b…5:13 PM

@RealQuintonMayo

Wizards forward Deni Avdija tied his career high of 21 points against Memphis Sunday, but it was his command of the offense, as the lead guard, that shined brightest.

In Vol. 2 of “Developing Deni” I analyze Avdija’s improvements on ball.🔥

Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/developing-d…5:10 PM

@PelicansNBA

The @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction for tonight’s game is now live!

Bid here » https://t.co/2PuDDICVNm pic.twitter.com/CZ8D5JcV0s4:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCtHb_0jBBL6eK00

@ESPNNBA

As a result of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers owe their 2023 first-round pick to the Pelicans via a pick swap 👀

More on the Wembanyama sweepstakes on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/T0pGxrVpfA pic.twitter.com/8lqUfQuVzD4:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZhDm_0jBBL6eK00

@mgiannotto

Notice anything different ahead of this weekend’s Memphis football game? pic.twitter.com/KVY6b8O2WT4:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNBHB_0jBBL6eK00

@geoff_calkins

Why have the Showboats returned to Memphis? Answer: Fred Smith. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…4:18 PM

@memgrizz

join BLJ, the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more for a watch party tonight at Tony’s Trophy Room.

there will be @MichelobULTRA specials, prizes and more 🍻

More information⤵️ – 4:17 PM

@PelicansNBA

Previewing tonight’s game vs. Memphis with @ErinESummers!

#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/SH33YdCIUY3:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5isY_0jBBL6eK00

@mgiannotto

COLUMN: Here’s why the return of the Memphis Showboats really matters (and it doesn’t have all that much to do with another spring football team playing in Memphis).

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c…3:55 PM

@nyknicks

The Vibes are at The Garden ❗️

Enter our sweepstakes to win two tickets to the upcoming Statement Night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 3:31 PM

@ChrisHerrington

Last call for this week’s Grizzlies column (published pre-Bane news), on what JJJ’s return means on both ends of the floor, some future City Edition jersey ideas, this week’s Mar-Key matchup and more.

dailymemphian.com/article/32255/…3:12 PM

@memgrizz

big tymers. pic.twitter.com/J5kL29jkWS3:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qavo_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGzEM_0jBBL6eK00

@PelicansNBA

On media day we let B.I. rank some of his teammates’ fits. Instead, he decided to give them ratings 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dr25WFXtrj2:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZcrU_0jBBL6eK00

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans shootaround update for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Grizzlies (New Orleans defense ranked 11th, moving into top 10 will be challenge given upcoming opponents; Memphis scouting report; lineup notes + expanded keys to game): https://t.co/syYiHuQXFG pic.twitter.com/dsKIfInWdt2:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apIXh_0jBBL6eK00

@PelicansNBA

Keep tagging us in your #PelicansGameday photos! 📸

#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/mBVOn0FO5C2:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IVgn_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LedWS_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EsSJ_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoQ8e_0jBBL6eK00

@byjuliapoe

Coby White was still not cleared for practice today and is not expected to play in New Orleans, per Billy Donovan.

Billy didn’t know if he’d be available for any games this weekend. Coby still isn’t cleared for contact; once he is, conditioning could also delay his return. – 2:01 PM

@MicahAdams13

SGA is scoring 17.1 points in the paint per game.

Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more are Shaq, Giannis and Zion. pic.twitter.com/wUm4qq11TE1:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKnco_0jBBL6eK00

@DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke for the first time since media day this morning.

He wants to be an instant impact on defense.

“I’m going to try to make it easier for them. I’ll help on rotations and help with the rim protection. I got you.”

dailymemphian.com/section/sports…1:21 PM

@DamichaelC

Spoke to Jaren Jackson Jr. after morning shootaround. He said he can help the Memphis Grizzlies defense trend back toward its level of last season. John Konchar mentioned how Jackson can help the perimeter defenders.

“I put in a lot of work.”

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…1:19 PM

@rob_schaef

Coby White did not practice today and is expected to be out tomorrow vs. Pelicans, per Billy Donovan – 1:12 PM

@PelicansNBA

see y’all at 6:30 😎 pic.twitter.com/mc3OU7R1Tk1:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ghl5x_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTwHy_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDUk5_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrMaR_0jBBL6eK00

@ChrisHerrington

Needless to say the Grizzlies roster isn’t well set up to be without Bane. No other true two guard, and for now no Ziaire Williams or Danny green either. – 12:44 PM

@memgrizz

we bout it bout it.

📺 @NBAonTNT

🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans

⏰ 6:30pm

📻 @929espn

#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/SKUAdoJKA312:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pv39p_0jBBL6eK00

@ChrisHerrington

Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain dailymemphian.com/section/sports…12:38 PM

@John_Karalis

New MVP odds via @betonline_ag:

Jayson Tatum: 3/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13/4

Luka Doncic: 13/4

Steph Curry: 10/1

Ja Morant: 12/1

Joel Embiid: 12/1 – 12:38 PM

@DrewHill_DM

Never know what you’ll see walking around New Orleans 👀 pic.twitter.com/NbBwlqcbAm12:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IEph_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ1vI_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNxyP_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJCfs_0jBBL6eK00

@mgiannotto

Right when the Memphis Grizzlies were about to get back Jaren Jackson, down goes Desmond Bane for at least a few weeks. Tough break.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…12:25 PM

@basketballtalk

Desmond Bane set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with right toe sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/15/des…12:20 PM

@cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas said he’s confident the offense will be fine: “We have to defend well. Offense, we are so talented. We can get there. If we can get top-10 defense — which we are not too far; we are capable of doing that — we’re going to be good.” – 12:01 PM

@StatsWilliams

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant have combined for 53.4 points per game this season, the most of any backcourt this season.

Bane is also the only player averaging 20 points, 45% 3-pt FG pct and 90% FT pct this season. – 11:54 AM

@3Shadesofblue

JJJ coming back but a set back for Bane pic.twitter.com/Y7B310dDBF11:54 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g1ks_0jBBL6eK00

@YahooSportsNBA

Grizzlies’ G Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/A7EPdUagRL11:53 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSzWd_0jBBL6eK00

@statmuse

Ja vs Zion head-to-head matchups:

Ja — Zion —

17.8 PPG 26.8 PPG

4.0 RPG 6.0 RPG

7.0 APG 4.8 APG

46.0 FG% 62.1 FG%

Zion is up 4-0. pic.twitter.com/lDIQQKUsAB11:49 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0LKQ_0jBBL6eK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkT8a_0jBBL6eK00

@Eli560

Grizzlies officially announced Desmond Bane has sprain in right big toe. Will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 11:39 AM

@MikeAScotto

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, team says. Bane has put up All-Star numbers, averaging a career-high 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists though 12 games with Memphis this season. – 11:36 AM

@KeithSmithNBA

I kept saying that Memphis just had to keep their heads above water until they got Jaren Jackson Jr. back.

They did better than that at 9-5, but now they have to keep it up for a few more weeks while Desmond Bane is out.

Dropping in the West, even a little, is hard to make up. – 11:34 AM

@mikecwright

Bummer: “After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.” – 11:32 AM

@ChrisHerrington

The Grizzlies starting lineup is the real Charlie Brown’s football. – 11:32 AM

@TheSteinLine

The Grizzlies say Desmond Bane will be reevaluated in 2 to 3 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe. – 11:31 AM

@ChrisBHaynes

Memphis Grizzlies announce Desmond Bane sustained a Grade 2 sprain in right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 11:31 AM

@ShamsCharania

Grizzlies say Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks. – 11:31 AM

@GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies announced the following medical update. pic.twitter.com/DfuU5SEULL11:30 AM

@AdamZagoria

Top 10 Class of 2023 Recruiting classes per 247:

1. Kentucky

2. Duke

3. Michigan State

4. UConn

5. Memphis

6. Ohio State

7. Iowa State

8. Oregon

9. Tennessee

10. Kansas – 11:25 AM

@PelicansNBA

3 home games this week – lock in! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XIy61WfW6p11:11 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgrRT_0jBBL6eK00

@geoff_calkins

Fred Smith placed a call six months ago, asking how he could bring the league to Memphis. – 11:11 AM

@mgiannotto

The Memphis Showboats are back. Sunday April 16, 2023 is first game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as part of USFL spring season. Todd Haley is the head coach. Brady White is a QB on the roster. The Houston USFL team will also be based in Memphis this season pic.twitter.com/yUjexz0sDb11:08 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZMLc_0jBBL6eK00

@geoff_calkins

Houston Gamblers also coming to Memphis this season. Not the first time a team from Houston was stashed here for a year. – 11:07 AM

@Eurohoopsnet

Aldama: My goal is to play with the Spanish national team next summer eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…10:56 AM

@DamichaelC

638 days later, NBA fans might get one of the more anticipated matchups from the young stars of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Zion Williamson is 4-0 against Ja Morant, but Morant and the Grizz have won their last three games against the Pelicans.

Should be fun.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…10:47 AM

@DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies are 3.5-point underdogs tonight in New Orleans. Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable (expected to play), but Desmond Bane doubtful.

JJJ has played against Zion Williamson just one time in his career. – 10:36 AM

@memgrizz

join us for Grizz Shop Local nov. 26th!! get ready for live music, local food trucks and supporting small businesses in Memphis.

🗓 Nov. 26th

📍 Grand Lobby of @fedexforum

⏰ 12pm – 3pm

more information ⤵️ – 10:32 AM

@PelicansNBA

Join us for Sports Media Chalk Talk with @JoelMeyersNBA, @adaniels33, and @Marc J. Spears this Friday at 5 pm prior to our game vs the Celtics!

Get your tickets here👉 https://t.co/VEhIcT39Up pic.twitter.com/AoBJ3JysyI10:21 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5g0t_0jBBL6eK00

@Larrydn22

Grateful 💭 pic.twitter.com/0BFSMbkhKu10:04 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRUeL_0jBBL6eK00

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 4 and why? New Orleans games were at Ind, at Chi, vs. POR, vs. HOU. #PelsPOTWPoll open until tip-off of Grizzlies-Pelicans in @SmoothieKingCtr. Additional stats: Ingram 21.3 ppg; Nance 6.3 rpg; Williamson 25.0 ppg – 9:52 AM

@3Shadesofblue

It’s happening Memphis #Showboats pic.twitter.com/K2OIIHtyOx9:49 AM

@PetePranica

We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Ben Taylor, Nick Buchert and Evan Scott. @Memphis Grizzlies face Pelicans at 6:30. National exclusive on @NBAonTNT … the @GrizzOnBally crew returns Friday. @BigMemphis – 9:32 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Tuesday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans host Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. on @NBAonTNT and @995WRNO; injury report; @PodcastPelicans with @JenHale504; New Orleans is No. 11 in #NBA power rankings): https://t.co/lNsvj0rtW2 pic.twitter.com/6qquHWFF059:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPZMr_0jBBL6eK00

@ChrisHerrington

Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to make his season return in New Orleans. The lead to this week’s Grizz column looks at what that might mean on both ends of the floor.

dailymemphian.com/section/sports…9:14 AM

@PelicansNBA

Game 1 of 3 this week 😤

🕡: 6:30pm CT

📺: TNT

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/s6Gercmm0X9:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlKy0_0jBBL6eK00

@DrewHill_DM

Good morning🏀

“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”

How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team. The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art…8:49 AM

@DrewHill_DM

Good morning🏀

“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”

How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team, The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art…8:48 AM

@GoodmanHoops

TODAY’S TOP GAMES TO WATCH:

1) Duke vs. Kansas, 9 pm ET (ESPN)

2) Kentucky vs. Michigan St, 7 (ESPN)

3) Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 (CBSSN)

4) Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 (FS1)

5) San Diego St at Stanford, 9 (Pac-12 Network) – 6:05 AM

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

