Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $13,599,015 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $21,101,698 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out with a right foot contusion. Says he will be day to day. – 5:46 PM

@OlehKosel

Zion Williamson (right ankle/foot sprain) is OUT tonight for the Pelicans matchup against the Grizzlies. – 5:46 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Zion Williamson is out tonight vs, Grizzlies due to right foot contusion – 5:46 PM

@WillGuillory

Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is out tonight, per Willie Green.

He’s considered day to day – 5:46 PM

@PelicansNBA

@PelicansNBA

@mikecwright

Hate to see him down w/the injury.

Desmond Bane’s leap gives Ja Morant, Grizzlies co-star they need | NBA.com nba.com/news/desmond-b… – 5:13 PM

@RealQuintonMayo

Wizards forward Deni Avdija tied his career high of 21 points against Memphis Sunday, but it was his command of the offense, as the lead guard, that shined brightest.

In Vol. 2 of “Developing Deni” I analyze Avdija’s improvements on ball.🔥

Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/developing-d… – 5:10 PM

@PelicansNBA

@mgiannotto

@memgrizz

@PelicansNBA

@ChrisHerrington

Last call for this week’s Grizzlies column (published pre-Bane news), on what JJJ’s return means on both ends of the floor, some future City Edition jersey ideas, this week’s Mar-Key matchup and more.

dailymemphian.com/article/32255/… – 3:12 PM

@memgrizz

big tymers. pic.twitter.com/J5kL29jkWS – 3:04 PM

@PelicansNBA

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans shootaround update for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Grizzlies (New Orleans defense ranked 11th, moving into top 10 will be challenge given upcoming opponents; Memphis scouting report; lineup notes + expanded keys to game): https://t.co/syYiHuQXFG pic.twitter.com/dsKIfInWdt – 2:23 PM

@PelicansNBA

@byjuliapoe

Coby White was still not cleared for practice today and is not expected to play in New Orleans, per Billy Donovan.

Billy didn’t know if he’d be available for any games this weekend. Coby still isn’t cleared for contact; once he is, conditioning could also delay his return. – 2:01 PM

@MicahAdams13

SGA is scoring 17.1 points in the paint per game.

Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more are Shaq, Giannis and Zion. pic.twitter.com/wUm4qq11TE – 1:23 PM

@DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke for the first time since media day this morning.

He wants to be an instant impact on defense.

“I’m going to try to make it easier for them. I’ll help on rotations and help with the rim protection. I got you.”

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:21 PM

@DamichaelC

Spoke to Jaren Jackson Jr. after morning shootaround. He said he can help the Memphis Grizzlies defense trend back toward its level of last season. John Konchar mentioned how Jackson can help the perimeter defenders.

“I put in a lot of work.”

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:19 PM

@rob_schaef

Coby White did not practice today and is expected to be out tomorrow vs. Pelicans, per Billy Donovan – 1:12 PM

@PelicansNBA

see y’all at 6:30 😎 pic.twitter.com/mc3OU7R1Tk – 1:01 PM

@ChrisHerrington

Needless to say the Grizzlies roster isn’t well set up to be without Bane. No other true two guard, and for now no Ziaire Williams or Danny green either. – 12:44 PM

@memgrizz

we bout it bout it.

📺 @NBAonTNT

🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans

⏰ 6:30pm

📻 @929espn

#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/SKUAdoJKA3 – 12:41 PM

@ChrisHerrington

Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:38 PM

@John_Karalis

New MVP odds via @betonline_ag:

Jayson Tatum: 3/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13/4

Luka Doncic: 13/4

Steph Curry: 10/1

Ja Morant: 12/1

Joel Embiid: 12/1 – 12:38 PM

@mgiannotto

Right when the Memphis Grizzlies were about to get back Jaren Jackson, down goes Desmond Bane for at least a few weeks. Tough break.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:25 PM

@basketballtalk

Desmond Bane set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with right toe sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/15/des… – 12:20 PM

@cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas said he’s confident the offense will be fine: “We have to defend well. Offense, we are so talented. We can get there. If we can get top-10 defense — which we are not too far; we are capable of doing that — we’re going to be good.” – 12:01 PM

@StatsWilliams

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant have combined for 53.4 points per game this season, the most of any backcourt this season.

Bane is also the only player averaging 20 points, 45% 3-pt FG pct and 90% FT pct this season. – 11:54 AM

@3Shadesofblue

JJJ coming back but a set back for Bane pic.twitter.com/Y7B310dDBF – 11:54 AM

@YahooSportsNBA

Grizzlies’ G Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/A7EPdUagRL – 11:53 AM

@statmuse

Ja vs Zion head-to-head matchups:

Ja — Zion —

17.8 PPG 26.8 PPG

4.0 RPG 6.0 RPG

7.0 APG 4.8 APG

46.0 FG% 62.1 FG%

Zion is up 4-0. pic.twitter.com/lDIQQKUsAB – 11:49 AM

@Eli560

Grizzlies officially announced Desmond Bane has sprain in right big toe. Will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 11:39 AM

@MikeAScotto

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, team says. Bane has put up All-Star numbers, averaging a career-high 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists though 12 games with Memphis this season. – 11:36 AM

@KeithSmithNBA

I kept saying that Memphis just had to keep their heads above water until they got Jaren Jackson Jr. back.

They did better than that at 9-5, but now they have to keep it up for a few more weeks while Desmond Bane is out.

Dropping in the West, even a little, is hard to make up. – 11:34 AM

@mikecwright

Bummer: “After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.” – 11:32 AM

@ChrisHerrington

The Grizzlies starting lineup is the real Charlie Brown’s football. – 11:32 AM

@TheSteinLine

The Grizzlies say Desmond Bane will be reevaluated in 2 to 3 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe. – 11:31 AM

@ChrisBHaynes

Memphis Grizzlies announce Desmond Bane sustained a Grade 2 sprain in right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 11:31 AM

@ShamsCharania

Grizzlies say Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks. – 11:31 AM

@GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies announced the following medical update. pic.twitter.com/DfuU5SEULL – 11:30 AM

@AdamZagoria

Top 10 Class of 2023 Recruiting classes per 247:

1. Kentucky

2. Duke

3. Michigan State

4. UConn

5. Memphis

6. Ohio State

7. Iowa State

8. Oregon

9. Tennessee

10. Kansas – 11:25 AM

@PelicansNBA

@geoff_calkins

@mgiannotto

@geoff_calkins

@Eurohoopsnet

Aldama: My goal is to play with the Spanish national team next summer eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:56 AM

@DamichaelC

638 days later, NBA fans might get one of the more anticipated matchups from the young stars of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Zion Williamson is 4-0 against Ja Morant, but Morant and the Grizz have won their last three games against the Pelicans.

Should be fun.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:47 AM

@DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies are 3.5-point underdogs tonight in New Orleans. Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable (expected to play), but Desmond Bane doubtful.

JJJ has played against Zion Williamson just one time in his career. – 10:36 AM

@memgrizz

@PelicansNBA

@Larrydn22

Grateful 💭 pic.twitter.com/0BFSMbkhKu – 10:04 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 4 and why? New Orleans games were at Ind, at Chi, vs. POR, vs. HOU. #PelsPOTWPoll open until tip-off of Grizzlies-Pelicans in @SmoothieKingCtr. Additional stats: Ingram 21.3 ppg; Nance 6.3 rpg; Williamson 25.0 ppg – 9:52 AM

@3Shadesofblue

@PetePranica

We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Ben Taylor, Nick Buchert and Evan Scott. @Memphis Grizzlies face Pelicans at 6:30. National exclusive on @NBAonTNT … the @GrizzOnBally crew returns Friday. @BigMemphis – 9:32 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Tuesday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans host Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. on @NBAonTNT and @995WRNO; injury report; @PodcastPelicans with @JenHale504; New Orleans is No. 11 in #NBA power rankings): https://t.co/lNsvj0rtW2 pic.twitter.com/6qquHWFF05 – 9:30 AM

@ChrisHerrington

Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to make his season return in New Orleans. The lead to this week’s Grizz column looks at what that might mean on both ends of the floor.

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:14 AM

@PelicansNBA

Game 1 of 3 this week 😤

🕡: 6:30pm CT

📺: TNT

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/s6Gercmm0X – 9:00 AM

@DrewHill_DM

Good morning🏀

“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”

How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team. The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 8:49 AM

@DrewHill_DM

Good morning🏀

“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”

How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team, The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 8:48 AM

