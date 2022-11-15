Read full article on original website
Colorado mass shooter stopped by 'heroic' people inside club: police
The gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub, killing at least five people, was stopped by two "heroic" people inside the club, police told a press conference Sunday. The suspect in Colorado Springs entered Club Q and "immediately began shooting at people inside," police chief Adrian Vasquez told a press conference.
KRQE News 13
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing more than 100 tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials told Border Report that the tents were empty as many...
EXPLAINER: Islam’s ban on alcohol and how it’s applied
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around...
Emmanuel Macron accuses Russia of feeding disinformation in Africa
Emmanuel Macron has accused Russia of feeding disinformation to further its “predatory project” in Africa, where France has had military setbacks. In an interview with TV5 Monde on the sidelines of a conference of Francophone nations in Tunisia, he said there was a “predatory project” pushing disinformation into African countries, which was “a political project financed by Russia, sometimes others”.
KRQE News 13
Qatar’s World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said multiple explosions near the plant — on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning — abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The fighting has raised the specter of a nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war. In renewed shelling both close to and at the site, IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia facility reported hearing more than a dozen blasts within a short period Sunday morning and could see some explosions from their windows, the agency said.
