Clippers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $24,037,559 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $20,987,621 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

@BasketNews_com

CLUTCH Luka Doncic shushes the Clippers to sleep 🤫🥶

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/m5artuONwO – 1:12 AM

@WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– BEAM TEAM

– See above

– Blazers now on top of Western Conference

– Knicks must-win in Utah

– Pelinka in Indiana Wobvestigation

– Luka tortures Clippers. again.

Talking about it all!

📺 https://t.co/0wC7znJ9fh pic.twitter.com/VWAjzt3xh5 – 1:02 AM

@dallasmavs

“My teammates believe in me.” – @Reggie Bullock

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/DIDYfIlZIp – 1:02 AM

@coopmavs

In the prior 6 3/4 games, Reggie Bullock had scored 13 total pts on 5-31 FG & 3-25 3pt. In the 4th qtr vs LAC He scored 13 pts on 4-5 ( All 3ptrs) – 12:48 AM

@SeanCunningham

39 assists by the Kings tonight marks the most assists in a game for Sacramento since 39 assists on Mar. 11, 2004 vs. Dallas.

It is just the fourth time the team has had 39 or more assists over the last 25 seasons. – 12:42 AM

@JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: The Kings ended tonight’s win vs. Brooklyn with 39 assists. This marks the most assists in a game for Sacramento since 3/11/04 when the team dished out 39 assists vs. Dallas. It is just the fourth time the team has had 39 or more assists over the last 25 seasons. – 12:42 AM

@meanbarb

“We gave maximum effort against the Clippers and have been reeling ever since.” pic.twitter.com/Y9XIbc0ZQ1 – 12:34 AM

@Meghan_Triplett

Jacque Vaughn on the lack of effort tonight from the Nets:

“I don’t know if our minds, our bodies and souls are still in LA. LA can do that to you sometimes…we definitely gave maximum effort against the Clippers and we’ve been reeling every sense.” – 12:33 AM

@NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn: “I don’t know if our minds our bodies and souls are still in LA. LA will do that to you sometimes. We definitely gave maximum effort against the #Clippers and we’ve been reeling since.” #Nets – 12:32 AM

@coopmavs

Yes, It’s not good to build huge leads only to lose them and have to play from behind, but the Mavs have delivered the last two games vs POR & LAC. In clutch time, Mavs 12-17 FG 8-10 3pt – 12:25 AM

@CallieCaplan

Dorian Finney-Smith after Mavs’ 2-point win over Clippers: “We had them by 25, but now we’ve got to step on guys’ necks.” – 12:19 AM

@ReggieBullock35

@dallasmavs

🤫🤫🤫

@FanboysMarket // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/zvZxIIouw1 – 12:01 AM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic on Reggie Bullocks’ four Q4 3-pointers: “I’m so happy for him. A lot of people put a lot of pressure on Reggie, talking he can’t make a shot. But the things he does on the court for us doesn’t show up on statistics a lot.” – 12:00 AM

@MFollowill

The Mavs with another day at the office, meaning nail-biter game. Dallas wins 103-101 over the Clippers. This is Dallas’ 8th game this year that was within 3 points (or tied) at the end of 48 mins. The Mavs are 5-3 in those games and 8-5 overall after tonight’s win. – 11:58 PM

@MavsPR

Dorian Finney-Smith contributed a season-high 21 points in tonight’s win.

Finney-Smith hit a career-best seven 3-pointers, with his previous high in a single game at six 3-pointers (four times). pic.twitter.com/T8KsjwKVOR – 11:50 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic on his🤫 after game-deciding, late-in-shot-clock, chuck-it-up three:

“I wanted a celebration. I don’t know why I did that, honestly. I have no idea. I don’t know. I’m not going to shush our fans, so I don’t know.”

He left Mavs cracking up.

dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:48 PM

@dallasmavs

Luka and Doe led the way 💪

@Luka Doncic 35 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL

@Dorian Finney-Smith 21 PTS | 3 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/XtyIDgdxau – 11:44 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight was the first time Paul George played the entire 2nd half in a game since Game 2 of the 2021 West semis at Utah.

First time in regular season since March 2017 at Boston, when George was with the Pacers.

Clippers with a 3-game homestand that begins Thursday vs Pistons. – 11:38 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Nic Batum says Clippers never practice the play where he missed the free throw on purpose but he said he figured Marcus Morris would occupy a few bodies and free up Robert Covington. Covington felt he was fouled on the play but didn’t get the call. – 11:37 PM

@CallieCaplan

Will Luka Doncic play tomorrow vs. Rockets on second night of Mavs’ back to back after Jason Kidd said he wants to get his star some rest?

Luka, smiling: “We’ll see about that.” – 11:34 PM

@CallieCaplan

Dorian Finney-Smith said Luka Doncic told him to shoot 10 threes tonight after he saw Ivica Zubac opened as DFS’ primary defender. – 11:33 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

After missing 9 of 12 in the paint in first half in Dallas, Clippers made all 9 FGs attempted in paint in second half.

It’s always been #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin against the Mavericks. Just not enough attempts… and not enough possessions. – 11:30 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Of Paul George’s 10 turnovers tonight, 6 of them led to 15 Mavericks points in a game decided by 2 points. The last 3 turnovers led to fourth quarter 3s.

Overall, Dallas outscored Clippers 28-14 off turnovers. – 11:25 PM

@dallasmavs

LUKA. MAGIC.

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/j3vxhmRhIV – 11:25 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says he drew play up for Paul George down 3 when Mavs fouled. Batum missed free throw perfectly to Robert Covington but Cov couldn’t quite hold on. – 11:18 PM

@CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd’s plan for Mavs’ ball-handling depth after Luka Doncic (39:43) and Spencer Dinwiddie (40:59) played heavy minutes tonight:

“Get in shape. Maybe I can help. No, Frank, Campazzo, other guys are going to have to step up.”

Said too early to talk about trade for help. – 11:18 PM

@espn_macmahon

Spencer Dinwiddie and Luka Doncic combined to play 81 minutes vs. Clippers on first night of back-to-back. Jason Kidd hinted one or the other might get a rest night vs. Rockets tomorrow. – 11:17 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight was the 2nd time in 4 days that a teammate of a 30-point scorer entered the 4th quarter with no 3s made — and made 4 3s in the final quarter vs Clippers.

– Sat.: Durant’s teammate Seth Curry

– Tonight: Doncic’s teammate Reggie Bullock

Rotation, rotation, rotation. – 11:16 PM

@dallasmavs

Won on home court.

@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ln01EoQ4F1 – 11:14 PM

@statmuse

Luka last 3 games against the Clippers:

35 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST

45 PTS | 15 REB | 8 AST

51 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/pPU611uCJw – 11:12 PM

@KendrickPerkins

Like I said earlier today that It’s personal when Luka plays against the Clippers!!! Once again he gave them that WORK dropping a casual 35-11-5 with the W. Carry the hell on… #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/YVM57UNmGL – 11:07 PM

@LAClippers

Tough one. Back home on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/kTfeKpfZFI – 11:07 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers had a 30-point turnaround tonight in Dallas, but 4th quarter 3s from Finney-Smith, Bullock, Doncic allow Mavericks to survive with a 103-101 win.

Mavericks had 14 extra possessions than Clippers tonight (+5 offensive rebounds, +9 takeaways) and they kinda mattered. – 11:07 PM

@statmuse

Luka this season:

— 1st in points

— 6th in assists

— 3rd in steals

— 2nd in free throws

Top __ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EPDOm5a2MQ – 11:06 PM

@dallasmavs

MAVS WIN!!! – 11:04 PM

@espn_macmahon

A 35-11-5 line is no big deal for Luka Doncic. Big deal from the Mavs: Slumpbusting shooting nights for 3-and-D starters Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock (combined 34 points, 11-21 3s). Mavs survive Clippers comeback. – 11:04 PM

@statmuse

Batum off the bench:

22 PTS

7-7 3P

The most 3s without a miss this season. pic.twitter.com/ZcuT9aFxS9 – 11:04 PM

@statmuse

Dorian Finney-Smith tonight:

21 PTS

3 STL

7-13 3P

Leading the league in corner threes. pic.twitter.com/wO0b1OIJ06 – 11:03 PM

@BA_Turner

Clippers come back from 25 point deficit take a 3 point lead in fourth but end up losing 103-101 to Mavs. Fun game – 11:03 PM

@statmuse

Luka tonight:

35 PTS

11 REB

5 AST

3 STL

Top 10 all-time in total points before turning 24. pic.twitter.com/1vZbA4QqGr – 11:03 PM

@BA_Turner

After Nic Batum intentionally missed the free throw, Robert Covington had the rebound but dropped out of bounds. – 11:02 PM

@VinceGoodwill

Covington, that was drawn up perfectly and he has butterfingers. Great play design tho – 11:02 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Nic Batum got it going so good tonight that even when he misses a free throw on purpose, he angled it to Robert Covington, who couldn’t hold on to the ball. – 11:02 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Batum makes first and misses second FT. Ruled off Clippers.

3.2 left, LAC down 103-101 in Dallas. – 11:02 PM

@Herring_NBA

Man… Covington was *perfectly* positioned to grab that board and put it back to tie the score. Wow. Rarely are misses that clean on an intentional FT miss. – 11:01 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Down 3, will Ty Lue draw up a play for Batum, who is 7-for-7 from 3. – 10:57 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Bullock misses icing FT.

Clippers call timeout.

6.8 seconds left, Dallas up 103-100.

George forced ill-fated OT last November at home vs Mavericks… – 10:57 PM

@dallasmavs

C’MON NOW 😈

A new career-high 7 3-pointers for Big Doe. pic.twitter.com/3xfeG3tkhY – 10:56 PM

@ESPNNBA

Luka said 🤫 pic.twitter.com/a8LgyAY8C5 – 10:56 PM

@townbrad

Doncic, and the Clippers, know that spot on the court all too well. – 10:54 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Luka gonna Luka against the Clippers – 10:53 PM

@townbrad

Good grief, Doncic. Gotta be kidding. – 10:53 PM

@Herring_NBA

Hahahahahha at that Luka shot. What on earth, man – 10:53 PM

@dallasmavs

LUKA 🤫 – 10:53 PM

@CallieCaplan

Dorian Finney-Smith is up to a career-high seven 3-pointers tonight.

Reggie Bullock has hit three 3-pointers in Q4 tonight after making 3 over Mavs’ last 6 games combined.

The Bang Bros have come to play in clutch time. – 10:50 PM

@Herring_NBA

Mavs-Clips got really fun late after a sleepy start for LAC. Back-and-forth three-point game in the final two mins of play – 10:50 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

This is the most regrettable Paul George turnover game ever.

New career-worst 9 with 2 minutes to go. The latest led to Bullock’s go-ahead 3 and Ty Lue calls timeout. – 10:50 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

6 3s for Batum.

7 3s for Finney-Smith. – 10:49 PM

@townbrad

Someone probably should guard Batum. – 10:44 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Things are heating up in Dallas, where Nic Batum was already red hot. He’s now up to 6-for-6 from behind the arc. – 10:44 PM

@LAClippers

NICO BATUM!!!! – 10:43 PM

@LAClippers

Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me? 😤 pic.twitter.com/MlOVvX0xLY – 10:42 PM

@CallieCaplan

Reggie Bullock was just playing possum. – 10:40 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Last time Spencer Dinwiddie saw the Clippers, he was on the Wizards in Washington and witness to a 35-point Clippers comeback win.

Dinwiddie doing what he can to not revisit that, with multiple and-ones through Coffey and go-ahead assist for Bullock’s first 3. – 10:36 PM

@LAClippers

🗣 BATUM BATTALION ROLL CALL pic.twitter.com/JWVq2PrHyD – 10:35 PM

@dallasmavs

🐂🔒 – 10:35 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Nic Batum has discovered his 3-point shot in Dallas tonight. Batum is 5-for-5 from behind the arc. – 10:33 PM

@ESefko

Mavericks in the penalty for the rest of the game. That’s 8:23 they will be going to the stripe when fouled. Of course, you have to make them.

They trail 75-73. – 10:32 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Terance Mann looks like he is shaken up after taking a spill. He was grabbing at his right wrist/hand. He remains in the game and will play through it. – 10:31 PM

@espn_macmahon

The Mavs’ 25-point lead over the Clippers has completely disappeared. – 10:28 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

25-point Mavericks lead is GONE. – 10:28 PM

@ESefko

This has turned into a Clippers’ game. They play good defense usually and are doing so in the second half. Going to take a strong, physical finish for Mavericks to see this one through. – 10:26 PM

@townbrad

So much for Doncic resting. Played all 12 third-quarter minutes and has played first 90 seconds of the 4th. – 10:24 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic beefing with Terance Mann… a lot of things change, but this never will. – 10:24 PM

@townbrad

Doncic said the other night that his last two technical fouls were undeserved and that he expects them to be rescinded.

This one was absolutely warranted. – 10:22 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

George and Doncic still out there to begin 4th.

Doncic picks up a tech. – 10:21 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic is up to 5 technical fouls in 13 games. Might be his most efficient stat in a very efficient season. – 10:21 PM

@espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic is now tied for the league lead with five technical fouls. – 10:21 PM

@ESefko

Luka stays on the court to start the fourth quarter. Then gets a tech after no-call in the meat grinder. – 10:21 PM

@LAClippers

🔘🔘🔘⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uqYyZIPR3O – 10:20 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers scored 33 third quarter points after only 32 points at halftime and are right back in this one.

Dallas up 69-65, and it’s going to be a rock fight of a fourth quarter.

Ty Lue did not mess around with 3rd quarter subs. Jackson, Wall, George, Morris played entire 3rd. – 10:19 PM

@BA_Turner

Clippers outscore Mavs 33-15 in third to pull to within 69-65 end of quarter. – 10:19 PM

@ESefko

The Clippers scored 33 points in the third quarter, one more than they had in the first half. They have chopped the Mavericks’ lead to 69-65 after winning the third quarter 33-15. Luka with 30 is saving the Mavericks, again. – 10:18 PM

@LAClippers

The ball movement is crisp.👌 pic.twitter.com/dzT11jdpGB – 10:15 PM

@ESefko

The Mavericks have scored nine points in nearly 10 third-quarter minutes. – 10:13 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Since the Mavs led 54-29 late in the first half, the Clippers went on a 28-7 run to get within four. – 10:11 PM

@BA_Turner

Damn, the Clippers are running the Mavericks, turning a 25 point deficit into just a 61-57 deficit, forcing Dallas to call a timeout with 4:20 left in the 3rd. Clippers have held Mavs to just 7 points so far in 3rd. – 10:10 PM

@LAClippers

Defense ➡️ Offense

@Ivica Zubac block ➡️ @Paul George three pic.twitter.com/1tIsywpDdO – 10:09 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Mavs are literally the slowest paced team in the league, making it even more alarming that they have let teams live after large leads (see: opening night at PHO when Game 7 jokes were going off at Suns’ expense)

Anyway

Clippers have already cut 25-point Dallas lead to 61-57 – 10:08 PM

@LAClippers

The drive to the cup! pic.twitter.com/AazB1ATKFP – 10:03 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Technical foul on Spencer Dinwiddie – 10:01 PM

@CallieCaplan

That’s Spencer Dinwiddie’s second technical foul this season and first from not Tony Brothers. – 9:59 PM

@dallasmavs

DP 🤝 Luka – 9:57 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Whole first half was a mess. What more can I tell you…

– Luka Doncic outscored LAC starters 20-13

– Christian Wood had as many FGs off DAL bench (6/7) as entire LAC bench (6/17)

– Dallas with 9 extra possessions (+4 offensive rebounds, +5 takeaways)

– LAC 3/12 in paint 😳 – 9:51 PM

@dallasmavs

24 minutes down. 24 to go.

@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/mYu4lrqmpV – 9:51 PM

@coopmavs

Per Mavs PR: Maxi Kleber (back contusion) will not return – 9:48 PM

@MavsPR

Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will not return to tonight’s game against the Clippers. – 9:47 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George had more turnovers (5) than field goal attempts (4) in that first half. – 9:46 PM

@coopmavs

Dominant 1st half for Mavs as they make LAC look exactly like a team that is last in scoring & playing on 2nd of BTB leading 54-32. Doncic 20-6-4-2 stls, Wood 14, DFS 12 (4-7 3pt). Hold LAC to 34.4% FG and Paul George to 6 pts, & force 5 TO from George. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM

@LAClippers

🔘🔘⚪⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NtOZvZjD51 – 9:39 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

No basket for Paul George to end a disastrous first half in Dallas.

Mavericks up 54-32. Accuracy of paper planes at AAC more accurate than Clippers shots for most part (34.4% FGs, 33.3% 3s).

The schedule is a factor. But 32 points in a half is unacceptable. – 9:38 PM

@ESefko

Looks like the Mavericks are going to be up 54-32 at the half after Paul George’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was ruled to have come too late. Crazy good defensive half for the Mavericks. – 9:36 PM

@BA_Turner

Clippers down 54-32 at the half to the Mavericks. – 9:36 PM

@OlehKosel

@dallasmavs

C Wood gettin’ buckets 🪣 pic.twitter.com/kQxDLbGCV0 – 9:25 PM

@Herring_NBA

This is a bizarre Clippers-Mavs game. One team on massive rest, the other having played a bunch in recent days. And it very much looks that way. – 9:23 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Robert Covington checks in… with Clippers down 21. – 9:22 PM

@LAClippers

Batum for three…GOT IT! pic.twitter.com/mL80aBaURl – 9:20 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson checked in for a second shift despite looking rickety in the first quarter.

After watching Jackson over this past year, I’m not going to be the one suggesting that he can’t go lol – 9:16 PM

@dallasmavs

Get that outta here (respectfully) pic.twitter.com/fRI21FfQvd – 9:16 PM

@CallieCaplan

Maxi Kleber is walking back to the locker room after a really hard fall while defending a Clippers fast break and forcing Reggie Jackson to travel.

Mavs had to take a timeout after refs wouldn’t let Kleber sub out when he finally got up. – 9:13 PM

@ESefko

Maxi Kleber just took a major fall on his hip/lower back and is going to leave the game. He’s headed to the locker room, it appears. He made the play that caused a Clippers’ turnover, but it’s going to be sore for a while. – 9:13 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic 🤝 Teenage me

Making this sassy face when we didn’t get our way pic.twitter.com/4T5RcTBDvd – 9:09 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers managed to outscore Luka Doncic in the first quarter but that’s about it. Season-low opening quarter output for Clippers.

Dallas up 30-15 and Tyronn Lue’s rotations are already thrown through a loop. – 9:06 PM

@ESefko

Mavericks are squashing the Clippers after a quarter, 30-15. Luka with 12 points and six rebounds. Clippers 5-of-19 from the field, 1-of-8 from three. And the Mavericks are rebounding great so far. – 9:03 PM

@CallieCaplan

Mavs lead the Clippers 30-15 after Q1 bc that’s what happens when they play good teams. – 9:03 PM

@dallasmavs

Luka just being Luka 👀 – 9:02 PM

@CallieCaplan

Did Luka Doncic just break Paul George’s ankles as a defender?

Did Josh Green just do what can only be described as a belly-flop under the rim?

Honestly feeling very disoriented. – 9:01 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers say that Luke Kennard will not return tonight due to right calf strain. – 8:59 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Luke Kennard is out with a right calf strain – 8:59 PM

@BA_Turner

Clippers said Luke Kennard will not return because of a right calf strain. – 8:59 PM

@LAClippers

What a find! What a finish!

@Paul George 🤝 @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/PmYbbBQWsU – 8:55 PM

@townbrad

Beautiful ball movement by Dallas tonight. Just beautiful. – 8:54 PM

@dallasmavs

Big Doe goin’ 🔙 to 🔙 – 8:53 PM

@ESefko

The 3-pointers are going down fast and furious for the Mavericks. They have hit 4-of-7 so far and are up 21-11 with 4:10 to go in the first. – 8:52 PM

@dallasmavs

Spence picking up where he left off 👌 pic.twitter.com/moFAd9Emue – 8:52 PM

@BA_Turner

Luke Kennard just walked back to Clippers locker room looking in some discomfort. – 8:47 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Early sub for Clippers as Luke Kennard shaken up. Norman Powell in – 8:46 PM

@dallasmavs

GO TIME. – 8:41 PM

@coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic

LAC starters: George, Morris, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson

7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM

Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/39DUQG8jNF – 8:05 PM

@ESefko

Two pretty good defensive teams going at it tonight at AAC as the Mavericks meet the Clippers, who are on a back-to-back after spanking Houston on Monday. It would be nice to see the Mavericks get a quick start and take charge early. – 8:05 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Starters for Clips-Mavs

LAC

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Reggie Jackson

DAL

Reggie Bullock

Dorian Finney-Smith

Dwight Powell

Spencer Dinwiddie

Luka Doncic – 8:03 PM

@CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on Christian Wood continuing to gain Mavs’ trust: “Last game it was some foul trouble, but I think you’re going to start seeing him play a little bit more. He understands what we’re trying to do.” – 7:55 PM

@dallasmavs

@MavsPR

Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.

JaVale McGee (neck strain) and Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will be out. – 7:24 PM

Landed in Dallas 📍 pic.twitter.com/WzTPI3MmrK – 7:00 PM

@coopmavs

Per JKidd: McGee (neck strain) IA out. Bullock (neck strain) is a game time decision. 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:47 PM

@joe_mussatto

Tre Mann (lower back soreness) and Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) are once again listed as out for tomorrow night at Washington. – 6:47 PM

@CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd says JaVale McGee (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Clippers.

Reggie Bullock (questionable – neck strain) was also a late addition to Mavs’ injury report, and he will be “a game-time decision.” – 6:46 PM

@MavsPR

Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Clippers.

JaVale McGee (neck strain) has been downgraded to out.

Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. – 6:31 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Mavs having no interest in Simmons, Mexico City for expansion, JJJ back but Bane out, LAC wants Turner, Tate out longer and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers now!

youtu.be/EgWon8GVOb8 – 6:14 PM

@Amaar_206

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks

LA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo – 5:19 PM

@coopmavs

What Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is planning for his arena is nothing short of incredible. From the story, “The idea is to put the game itself front & center, rather than constructing a glitzy gathering place that BTW, also hosts basketball games” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:41 PM

@AndrewGreif

Clippers at Dallas tonight. LAC is 2-1 this season on 0 days of rest, though their +/- in those games is only -4.3. Dallas is 4-1 with a nearly 10-point margin of victory when it has a rest advantage. – 4:37 PM

@Twolves_PR

Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Orlando:

OUT

Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract

Josh Minott – G League Assignment

Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:21 PM

@DaneMooreNBA

No Wolves injury report out yet for Wednesday’s matchup against Orlando, but perhaps a sign that Naz Reid is close to returning from an illness that has kept him out the last 3 games: Luka Garza was just transferred back to the Wolves G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. – 4:11 PM

@Twolves_PR

NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza to G League affiliate @iawolves. – 4:08 PM

@CallieCaplan

One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:

(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM

@LAClippers

Showdown in Dallas.

🕓 5:30PM PT

🆚 @Dallas Mavericks

📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision

📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/K1WKQxHkvs – 3:35 PM

@townbrad

In case anyone’s forgotten, of the 18 times (regular season and playoff) that Luka Doncic has scored 40+ points, 8 happened against the Clippers.

His career-best 51 points came against the Clippers on Feb. 10 of last season. He also has games of 46, 45 and 44 vs. Clips. – 3:11 PM

@getnickwright

@HarrisonWind

Still TBD if Bones Hyland plays tomorrow vs Knicks. If not, Nuggets hope he’s back for their two-game set in Dallas beginning Friday. He still needs to test out of COVID protocols. Also, assistant Ryan Saunders is in health and safety protocols. He wasn’t on the bench in Chicago. – 2:41 PM

@statmuse

Luka Doncic against the Clippers, including playoffs:

— 33/9/9

— 49/38/68%

— 10-15 record

Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/OIaet7rbgm – 2:32 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall returns tonight for Clippers at Dallas, as expected.

Kawhi Leonard is out.

Boston, Preston, Diabaté not on trip. – 2:05 PM

@MFollowill

Reggie Bullock was added to the injury report for tonight, questionable (neck strain). We’ll learn more from JKidd at 545 presser. Mavs vs Clippers tonight at 730p CST on BSSW. Clippers on 2nd night of a back to back but no one played more than 30 mins in a 122-106 win at Houston – 1:57 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) is out for tonight’s game against the Mavericks. Brandon Boston, Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston are all on G League assignment. – 1:57 PM

@TheSteinLine

Celtics rookie coach Joe Mazzulla is winning in the standings AND in the record books … explaining the difference between Mazzulla and Luka Walton …. plus World Cup/NBA crossovers and more … all via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza fresh out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/another-win-… – 1:57 PM

@MFollowill

Since any night can be special w/ Luka, especially w/ the Clippers in town who he scored 51 & 45 against in their last 2 games at AAC, one more flashback to his 4th career 40-point triple-double on Saturday. Highlights from Harp, Skin & me on the telecast youtu.be/z4BJnpNyT8o – 1:43 PM

@LAClippers

Held it down in H-Town.

📸 @CarMax Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/eVHzkMYzDc – 1:13 PM

@basketballtalk

Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/15/rum… – 1:04 PM

@coopmavs

The Clippers team that Mavs face tonight is the lowest scoring team in @NBA by nearly 3 pts/gm, which, even if Kawhi has barely played, given their shooters, seems almost impossible. A lot of it is guys, like Jackson & Powell, who’ve been reliable 3pt guys, can’t make anything – 12:51 PM

@John_Karalis

New MVP odds via @betonline_ag:

Jayson Tatum: 3/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13/4

Luka Doncic: 13/4

Steph Curry: 10/1

Ja Morant: 12/1

Joel Embiid: 12/1 – 12:38 PM

@coopmavs

So, coming off of his 4th career 40 pt tpl-dbl, what will Luka pull out of his bag of tricks tonight vs the Clippers, for whom he always seems to have something, inc BTB 51 & 45 pt games last yr. @peasradio pre at 7. Tip with Brad and me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 12:30 PM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:

1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8

2. Luka Doncic: 16.8

3. Kevin Durant: 16.0

4. Stephen Curry: 15.4

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3

6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2

7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2

8. Joel Embiid: 12.8 pic.twitter.com/DtBD08D8Ej – 11:30 AM

@ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on the Mavs/Luka’s usage rate; @Fred Katz on more Knicks angst; @Andrew Lopez checks in on the Pels/trade possibilities — plus an ode to Embiid:

Apple: apple.co/3E6z0Im

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tuNKM4 – 11:29 AM

@tim_cato

the Mavericks’ assistant coaches are the tone-setters, the mood-lighteners, the accountability partners, the talent developers.

I wrote about all nine of them: who they are, what they do, and what they’re like: theathletic.com/3898369/2022/1… – 11:00 AM

@madkenney

ICYMI: Tim Hardaway apologizes on air for insensitive comment during Run TMC Warriors broadcast mercurynews.com/2022/11/14/tim… via @ShaynaRubin – 10:24 AM

@statmuse

Players with multiple triple-doubles:

— Jokic

— Luka

— Siakam pic.twitter.com/rgI6Qa6uiD – 10:11 AM

