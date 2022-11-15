Knicks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The New York Knicks are spending $24,023,649 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $14,433,788 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Kicks for tonight. pic.twitter.com/eIQQxbLOHm – 6:25 PM

Food for Thought: Struggling Knicks chew things over at Julius Randle’s players-only team dinner newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:04 PM

Pretty fascinating how a lot of the opinions have swung towards Utah walking into Autzen and winning.

I’ll say this. The vibe here is that Utah believes it is playing for everything. Does Oregon feel the same, or is the Rose Bowl a consolation prize? – 6:00 PM

Let’s go #OffTheCourt to take a look at the brand new Shoot 360 facility in Lehi ⛹️‍♂️🏀

Check it out ⤵️ | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/cWtHqPIgxw – 5:41 PM

Howdy Partners Ep. 6 welcomes birthday boy @Tim Bontemps, who misreported his own age by four (4!!!!) years, muddled his way through a Lauri Markkanen mea culpa, raved about SGA and tried to talk the Warriors into selling low on James Wiseman. youtu.be/H_4YiAWnuP8 – 4:21 PM

Struggling Knicks chew things over at Julius Randle’s players-only team dinner newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:01 PM

NEW: A fresh Marlins 6-pack, including Alcantara addresses team payroll issue and tomorrow’s Cy Young announcement; Mattingly’s departing advice to Jazz; the Brian Anderson question; Luzardo; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:50 PM

The Vibes are at The Garden ❗️

Enter our sweepstakes to win two tickets to the upcoming Statement Night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 3:31 PM

Utah announces a GSR of 93%, ties for fourth among Power Five publics. Strong work. utahutes.com/news/2022/11/1… – 3:27 PM

How did Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz unlock ⁦@Lauri Markkanen⁩ this season? They took a page from the Finnish national team and let him do a bit of everything https://t.co/RhZGXj8eBr pic.twitter.com/5EkdDHdt0u – 3:16 PM

Still TBD if Bones Hyland plays tomorrow vs Knicks. If not, Nuggets hope he’s back for their two-game set in Dallas beginning Friday. He still needs to test out of COVID protocols. Also, assistant Ryan Saunders is in health and safety protocols. He wasn’t on the bench in Chicago. – 2:41 PM

Looking back at some film of the Knicks defense vs. OKC: pic.twitter.com/DRK58G3ceR – 2:24 PM

🎶 homestand harmony 🎶

#TakeNote – 2:17 PM

Salt Lake City 📍 pic.twitter.com/WF3uVrkBCX – 2:10 PM

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:

▪️ How long can the Nets keep Kyrie out?

▪️ Inside Boston’s surge

▪️ The Knicks are malfunctioning (or are they?)

Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 1:53 PM

Rudy Gay is out tonight vs. Knicks due to a left hand sprain.

He was holding that hand in some pain in Philadelphia, but stayed in. – 1:04 PM

Rudy Gay is out tonight against the Knicks with a left hand sprain – 1:02 PM

Knicks players gathered for a players only dinner last night here in Utah – stressing accountability to each other. – 1:01 PM

Ochai Agbaji back from his SLC Stars stint, practicing with the Jazz today.

Also, Jarred Vanderbilt working on those 3s from the right corner. pic.twitter.com/l6a74SeOsl – 12:55 PM

Mavs 1st 12 games can be described as uneven. Tons of close games (10 have been NBA defined clutch games). Lots of blown big leads, and yet, they are 8th in Off Rtg, 10th in def rtg, and 6th in net rating. Only PHX, Utah, & CLE are T10 in all 3. Tells me it’s actually pretty good – 12:42 PM

🏡 hoops at home 🏡

⏰ 7:00 PM MT

📺 @attsportsnetrm

📻 @kslsportszone

📍 @vivintarena

🎟 https://t.co/ZddyHRaioo

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/77EN17HfdW – 12:38 PM

This week’s Inside Sixers includes Joel Embiid buzzing after his career night against the Jazz, while Matisse Thybulle takes a notebook everywhere and why Shake Milton wears No. 18 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:30 PM

From earlier: a few notes on NYK’s recent defensive slide w/out Mitchell Robinson, Tom Thibodeau scrutiny and a thought on unconfirmed rumors around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: why would he want to leave OKC for a depleted version of this Knick roster? sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 12:16 PM

A look at the numbers from the previous 10 games for both teams 📊 pic.twitter.com/2nHhHl1PXJ – 12:00 PM

Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on the Mavs/Luka’s usage rate; @Fred Katz on more Knicks angst; @Andrew Lopez checks in on the Pels/trade possibilities — plus an ode to Embiid:

Apple: apple.co/3E6z0Im

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tuNKM4 – 11:29 AM

Nov. 15 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 5.3

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.9

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.6

4. Tari Eason: 1.3

5. Walker Kessler: 0.7

6. Keegan Murray: 0.5

7. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.1 pic.twitter.com/9RvfhiOH8H – 11:15 AM

The Knicks will donate $50 to No Kid Hungry, in collaboration with DoorDash, for every free throw made throughout the season in a campaign to end childhood hunger. pic.twitter.com/pofEORXOoA – 11:05 AM

Victor Wembanyama played for the French national team for first time this week, looked dominant & has revenge against Team USA on his mind. Another place where he could be a problem.

Also an interview w/Lauri Markkanen + Blazers winning trade long game: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:41 AM

Matchup with the Jazz tonight. pic.twitter.com/A0EiI03TnH – 10:00 AM

Tom Thibodeau is a “win now” coach.

The Knicks are a “win later” team.

That’s a bad fit. And likely an unsustainable pairing.

tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-may-ha… – 9:31 AM

NEW: Devaughn Vele’s Senior Night inclusion came as a bit of a surprise, but it shouldn’t based on his age and post-college desire for a shot at the NFL.

Vele is ready to say goodbye as significant skill position changes are coming to Utah in 2023 sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 9:07 AM

Evan Fournier has a new role with the New York Knicks, and it seems he’s still not completely comfortable with it

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:36 AM

It begins — What will this western trip bring for Knicks? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:31 AM