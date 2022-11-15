ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWUAd_0jBBJn6w00

Amazon ’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors.

The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.

More from WWD

Amazon did not immediately respond to a WWD request for comment.

The round of layoffs will reportedly hit Amazon’s devices, retail and human resources divisions. With the total number of roles to be down-sized in flux or “fluid,” according to the report, the 10,000 figure seems to be a ball park number. At that quantity, however, it would represent some 3 percent of the company’s corporate staff.

The marketplace surged as online shopping exploded during the pandemic, but after ramping up hiring and logistics to quickly meet the demand, the company emerged to face one of its most challenging periods yet. Easing health and safety restrictions meant the public is no longer a captive audience, adding to pressures of rising inflation and supply chain complications. It all folds into a string of disappointing earnings quarters, including its latest, when it warned that it may merely break even this holiday season.

Amazon chose to freeze hiring, while it looks to trim costs. But perhaps that math didn’t work out well enough.

The news arrives after tech giants such as Meta and Twitter, now under Elon Musk, signaled they would shed thousands of staffers — Meta’s tally alone numbers more than 11,000 — feeding into the 9,587 tech jobs lost in October. That’s the highest peak since November 2020, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Meanwhile in retail, major players like Walmart, StockX and Shopify are cutting their employee rolls.

It all feeds into a broad decline in the tech and retail markets in the year to date. At Amazon, whose growth once seemed unstoppable, shares have dropped 40 percent.

The impact of Amazon’s decision, as it comes just ahead of the winter shopping season, isn’t clear. But a lot is clearly on the line, making the ever-crucial holiday quarter more important than ever. While the National Retail Federation expects up to an 8 percent uptick in holiday spending this year, Amazon still warned that it may make $0 profit. Apparently, it’s doing everything it can to ensure that doesn’t actually happen.

Then again, it could be making a bad situation worse.

Last month, chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky insisted that Amazon is still “bullish” on the holidays, but was merely being conservative about the projections. He extolled the virtues of the platform’s efficiency, turning over stock at a faster clip now than even during the pandemic, and and chief executive officer Andy Jassy highlighted its value and convenience in “these uncertain economic times.”

Now the company — a business already dogged by a reputation for burning out workers — will have to maintain that with 10,000 or so fewer people.

Comments / 13

Paulo Panetta
5d ago

You do that it's because the or doesn't want to pay you guys more money he figure it out let me lay off some employees I want to have to pay them if they don't like the money they can go somewhere else does she owe that company is to them purpose you don't believe me look how many people are gonna lay off just to save money and they go put robots human robots already on display the other way from Japan there's 1200 of them ready to go work in your place you don't believe me human robots that would be here nobody believes me you see why and by the way the CO just spend that much money 4 million dollars for them so you're getting replaced by the way The robots never complain they never ask for a vacation they never ask for a raise that's what they want the robot put in as a human you don't believe me OK I bet you have a dollar

Reply(4)
3
Related
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gizmodo

Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'

Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy