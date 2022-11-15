ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Around Town: 'Help wanted' at Jim 'N Nicks -- before building begins? Scooter's opens later this week. Ballot box bypass in Warnock/Walker race.

By John Druckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ml6ld_0jBBJMTR00
Prep work is underway on the site that eventually will give way to Jim 'N Nick's barbecue restaurant off Shorter Avenue.  John Druckenmiller

Jim ‘N Nick’s hiring begins — before construction: Two positions for the planned Rome restaurant on Shorter Avenue already are posted on GlassDoor.com. Both the “back of house” and “front of house” manager posts are up, each paying in the range of $30,000 to $55,000. Interesting notes: “No late nights; closed Thanksgiving and Christmas... 100% scratch; no freezers or microwaves.”

Also of interest: Foundation work has yet to begin on the site. But bids are due this month on the 6,142-square-foot restaurant, with a construction cost of $1.9 million, rising between Big Dan’s Car Wash and Moe’s.

And across the highway: Ecker Construction’s post and photograph from last week says it all: “So close I can taste it,” said Superintendent John Langston. The company was “wrapping up this job that consists of a Scooter’s Coffee and a Take 5 Oil Change in Rome” as of Friday.

We checked and the Scooter’s crew remains under training with an opening planned “by the end of the week.” It looked open if you drove by late morning Monday, complete with a drive-through line.

Also underway: Luxury RV park in Emerson. Announced earlier this year, projects are being let for Winding Waters Riverfront RV Resort on the Etowah in Emerson.

Womack Commercial of Cartersville is building a large clubhouse and poolside cabana. Says Matt Womack, CFO: “The RV park is a unique destination within itself but it’s also the perfect launching pad to explore all that Cartersville and the greater Northwest Georgia area has to offer.”

Due early next year, Winding Waters will feature 252 sites, including cabins and glamping tents, in addition to a resort-style pool with waterslide, splash pool and lazy river.

Ballot box bypass

About that drop off in votes: As the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker heads into an expensive overtime, we wanted to check a few stats from recent votes.

A 2,000-vote difference: Always-red Floyd County embraced Brian Kemp’s reelection bid with almost 75% of all votes cast; that’s better than Trump did here in 2016 and 2020. But not so much with the Republican Senate nominee. Kemp drew 23,892 Floyd votes to Walker’s 21,885.

Where did those votes go? Most went to Warnock, with 9,133 local ballots in his favor vs. 7,831 for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams. That’s a 1,302-vote spread so you can assume some picked the third party candidate, write-ins or else chose to skip the race altogether.

And it wasn’t just a Floyd thing as a local observer believed. Bartow County shows a 2,000-or-so vote difference between Kemp and Walker as well. In Gordon, around 1,000 votes; Polk, 691 votes separated Kemp and Walker; and Chattooga, roughly 500 votes.

So what about history? Kelly Loeffler easily carried Floyd in the January 2021 Senate runoff with a 69.7%-30.3% margin but even there, Warnock drew 158 more votes than Jon Ossoff, who faced David Perdue.

That said, Walker will dominate the runoff in Northwest Georgia.

Popcorn & Politics: Runoff

Senate debate set: Much of the heat is off Georgia’s U.S. Senate race as Democrats turned back the expected “Red Wave” and maintained control of the upper chamber. But there’s still a lot of eyes on the race.

Walker and Warnock are scheduled to meet in one debate before the Dec. 6 vote. The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series announces the Senate candidates will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. It will be live on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m. and press club Facebook page at TheAtlantaPressClub.

That’s the ticket: Trump and Greene? That’s one of the prevailing “story lines” from the 2024 election as the former president is expected to announce his bid to return to the White House today. Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to get national media attention as a potential running mate.

‘Greene’ light with a red House?: A week after the general election, control of the U.S. House is leaning Republican but there are still votes to count. Late Monday, Republicans held a 212-204 lead for control (needed: 218 members). This gets important if you’re Greene, anxious to shake off “sanctions” and no committee assignments from her first term under Democratic rule.

A sidebar: Will she back Kevin McCarthy for speaker or break away with other House conservatives? The drama continues...

Peaks & Valleys

The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia

Peak to the Rome International Film Festival: Nineteen years ago, it was a transplant, moved here from the hills and wineries of Dahlonega for a fresh start. Since then, it has morphed a few times but remains a part of fall’s cultural calendar. And while international is in the name, the festival likewise has been a plus for locally produced films. We’re anxious to see what’s planned in Year 20.

Valley to further voter restrictions in the runoff: It was odd to see the Saturday after Thanksgiving listed as the Saturday option for advance voting in the U.S. Senate runoff Dec. 6. Now comes word that that day is off limits because of some mumbo jumbo about adjacency to holidays — Thanksgiving and what was observed as Robert E. Lee’s birthday (yes, this is 2022). No one saw this conflict when runoff schedules were being “tweaked?” Or perhaps they did...

