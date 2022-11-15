ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit

Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim his sixth ATP Finals crown, tying Roger Federer’s record at the year-end competition.Djokovic was a 7-5, 6-3 winner in Turin in his second jubilant moment of the week, after finding out on Tuesday that he will be able to compete at January’s Australian Open, having been deported from Melbourne at the start of this year.Djokovic first took home the ATP Finals trophy in 2008, before winning it four years in a row between 2012 and 2015.The Serb’s 2012, 2014 and 2015 titles all came with victories over...
BBC

Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'

Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...

Comments / 0

Community Policy