Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim his sixth ATP Finals crown, tying Roger Federer’s record at the year-end competition.Djokovic was a 7-5, 6-3 winner in Turin in his second jubilant moment of the week, after finding out on Tuesday that he will be able to compete at January’s Australian Open, having been deported from Melbourne at the start of this year.Djokovic first took home the ATP Finals trophy in 2008, before winning it four years in a row between 2012 and 2015.The Serb’s 2012, 2014 and 2015 titles all came with victories over...

25 MINUTES AGO