BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
Photo of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Goes Viral
The photo came from a Louis Vuitton advertisement featuring the two soccer legends.
BBC
England: Gareth Southgate says players will take the knee before Iran World Cup 2022 match
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Southgate says his England players will take the knee...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook star in glitzy opening ceremony
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Camels, fireworks and Morgan Freeman. The 2022 World Cup kicked...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Is Senegal vs Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Netherlands return to the World Cup stage on Monday, eight years since their last appearance at a finals having failed to qualify in Russia.Prior to that they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there will be plenty of expectation and optimism in the nation that they can return to prominence and go far this time around.Opponents Senegal come into the World Cup 2022 on the back of dreadful news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament, after he scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
BBC
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals. World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
BBC
Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'
Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...
