Kids can get anxious and overly excited leading up to Christmas Day and toy advent calendars are a great way to keep the little ones preoccupied (while keeping them in the holiday spirit!). Needless to say, kids advent calendars make the countdown to Christmas exciting for adults, too! All December long you can experience a new surprise with your child no matter which toy-themed advent calendar you choose. There are so many toy-oriented advents calendars out there that just released for the 2021 holiday season that we think you'll love, and don't forget about wine advent calendars or beauty advent calendars for the adults in your life too!

