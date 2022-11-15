ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears

A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
TMZ.com

Rich the Kid Shares Takeoff Convo, Says New Deal Worth $40M

Rich the Kid is one of the freshest rappers around … and not even a lil thing like a TMZ Hip Hop camera will disrupt his dental hygiene!!!. We got Rich in NYC, outside of the Sirius XM office, as he was brushing his pearly whites in between appointments. RTK was on the move, but still made time to talk about the good times with his good friend, the late Takeoff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

Kim and North West are perfect Pilates partners after she joins mom in gym

North West joined in with her mum’s Pilates session in their private gym recently. Whether it’s making fun of her mom Kim Kardashian, like most kids do, fans have been finding her content “very entertaining”. The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-West clan is unstoppable. During the...
BBC

Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'

Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...

