RUTHERFORD, NJ – Felician University is proud to announce that Alexis Libert and Vanvian Hoo, doctoral students in the School of Arts and Sciences, have been selected as recipients of 2022 Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) Awards. Ms. Libert is the winner of the EWNJ Prudential Award and...

LODI, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO