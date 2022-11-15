Read full article on original website
Batik Air Malaysia Increases Perth Service Dec 2022 – Feb 2023
Batik Air Malaysia during Northern winter 2022/23 peak season plans to increase nonstop Kuala Lumpur – Perth service. From 14DEC22 to 08FEB23, the airline will increase overall service from 14 to 17 weekly, with 737-800 aircraft. OD151 KUL0720 – 1255PER 738 47. OD151 KUL0835 – 1410PER 738 15...
Corsair 3Q23 Reunion Service Increases
Corsair during Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase overall service on Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion route. Between 30JUN23 and 05SEP23, overall service to increase from 10 to 12 weekly, as nonstop terminator service increases from 6 to 8 weekly. SS904 ORY1720 – 0645+1RUN 339...
Air Europa NS23 Greece Service Changes
Air Europa in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting service to Greece, featuring new seasonal route to Thira. Planned operation changes as follow. 19JUN23 – 10SEP23 Increase from 2 weekly in NS22 to 4 weekly, 737-800 replaces 787-9 UX1087 MAD2130 – 0200+1ATH 73H x246. UX1088 ATH0250 – 0555MAD...
Kenya Airways Moves Mombasa – Dubai Launch to mid-Dec 2022
Kenya Airways in the last few days revised planned service launch on Mombasa – Dubai sector, initially filed from 01DEC22. The Skyteam member’s planned Nairobi – Mombasa – Dubai service is scheduled 4 times weekly, effective 15DEC22. Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route. KQ306 NBO2055 –...
Philippine Airlines Dec 2022 Cebu Network Additions
Philippine Airlines in December 2022 is adding 3 routes from Cebu, including international service resumption to Bangkok. Planned addition as follows. Cebu – Baguio eff 16DEC22 4 weekly PAL Express Dash8-Q400. PR2230 CEB0850 – 1050BAG DH8 x246. PR2231 BAG1110 – 1300CEB DH8 x246. Cebu – Cotabato eff...
