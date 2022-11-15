Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Philippine Airlines Dec 2022 Cebu Network Additions
Philippine Airlines in December 2022 is adding 3 routes from Cebu, including international service resumption to Bangkok. Planned addition as follows. Cebu – Baguio eff 16DEC22 4 weekly PAL Express Dash8-Q400. PR2230 CEB0850 – 1050BAG DH8 x246. PR2231 BAG1110 – 1300CEB DH8 x246. Cebu – Cotabato eff...
aeroroutes.com
Batik Air Malaysia Increases Perth Service Dec 2022 – Feb 2023
Batik Air Malaysia during Northern winter 2022/23 peak season plans to increase nonstop Kuala Lumpur – Perth service. From 14DEC22 to 08FEB23, the airline will increase overall service from 14 to 17 weekly, with 737-800 aircraft. OD151 KUL0720 – 1255PER 738 47. OD151 KUL0835 – 1410PER 738 15...
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar soccer team’s disappointing start to its first ever World Cup. The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host soccer’s biggest event. It ended with Qatar’s overmatched team trudging off the field, its unwanted place in soccer history secure and with many of its dismayed fans having long disappeared. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with the 2019 Asian Cup champions getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, ensuring a host team lost its opening game for the first time at a World Cup.
