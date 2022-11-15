MIDDLETON — One-yard short. A 33-34 loss in last year’s title game. That has been in the back of the minds of Sugar-Salem players, coaches, and supporters all year. In Saturday’s 3A state title game, one yard was the difference maker as well, but this time the Diggers prevailed. With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, down 20-15, the Homedale Trojans had the ball at the 13-yard line. It was fourth and 2. They ran the ball up the middle into the arms of the Diggers front line which quickly brought down the runner. Fans, players, and coaches on both sides of the field held their breath as the refs brought out the chains to take a measure. One-yard short. Turnover on downs. The Diggers defeated the Homedale Trojans 20-15 to capture the 3A state title and to complete their perfect season 11-0.

SUGAR CITY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO