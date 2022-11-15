Read full article on original website
Post Register
Hairy woodpeckers appear in winter
I scattered a few peanuts on the picnic table on our deck, and it did not take long before half a dozen species were lining up for a freebie. One of those species was a hairy woodpecker, a favorite of ours partly because they are common and easy to see.
Anglers Freak Out After Water Snake Slithers in on Their Fresh Catch: VIDEO
Imagine you are out for some late-night fishing and you land an impressive catch. Only to have your video proof of the catch be photo-bombed by a big slithery NOPE. This is exactly what happened to some anglers recently when a water snake decided to do what snakes do best, slithering past while they were filming their recent fish catch.
