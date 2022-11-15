Read full article on original website
WKRC
'Anybody not named Trump can beat Biden' in 2024 election, Paul Ryan says
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan had a few thoughts to share about the midterm elections, the upcoming 2024 presidential election and former President Donald Trump during an interview Wednesday. Speaking with Fox News, Ryan pinned the performance and losses of several Republican candidates during the...
Musk to restore former President Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
WKRC
E. Jean Carroll to accuse former President Trump of 6 crimes in lawsuit, including rape
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - In her upcoming lawsuit, writer E. Jean Carroll plans to accuse former President Donald Trump of six crimes -- including first-degree rape. In a 2019 New York magazine article, Carroll claimed that he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.
Pelosi mourns ‘senseless slaughter’ at LGBTQ nightclub
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) condemned a shooting overnight at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. that killed five people, calling it a “senseless slaughter.” “Americans awoke this morning to horrific news: a brutal attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Our hearts break at the senseless slaughter of…
