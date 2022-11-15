ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

'Anybody not named Trump can beat Biden' in 2024 election, Paul Ryan says

WASHINGTON (TND) — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan had a few thoughts to share about the midterm elections, the upcoming 2024 presidential election and former President Donald Trump during an interview Wednesday. Speaking with Fox News, Ryan pinned the performance and losses of several Republican candidates during the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Pelosi mourns ‘senseless slaughter’ at LGBTQ nightclub

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) condemned a shooting overnight at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. that killed five people, calling it a “senseless slaughter.” “Americans awoke this morning to horrific news: a brutal attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Our hearts break at the senseless slaughter of…
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

