CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after the GBI found that it was “unsubstantiated.”. According to the lawsuit filed in July, a female inmate claimed that a deputy had “violently raped” her in October 2020 in a part of the Adult Detention Center that was under construction and did not have active surveillance cameras. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO