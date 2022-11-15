Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Daily Collegian
Vices of the father and the son: bad habits in “Silver Linings Playbook”
“Excelsior”, or “higher” and “ever upward” is the New York state motto, and a phrase Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper) repeatedly tells himself after a brief stint in the psychiatric ward. He seeks total rehabilitation after this experience, hoping to regain his ex-wife Nikki’s love and trust, as well as his parents’.
