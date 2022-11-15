ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Associated Press

World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
The Guardian

England must harness momentum from rescue act into Springboks test

Always leave them wanting more. For a fixture that comes around every four years or so, the anticipation for the next instalment of England versus New Zealand is already palpable. Marcus Smith’s decision to take the draw added to a strange mix of exhilaration and anticlimax at full-time and it was left to Maro Itoje to try to make sense of it all. “Why can’t we play like that for the whole game?” he wondered. Sometimes the most obvious questions are the hardest to answer.
The Independent

England’s rousing finale to stun All Blacks showed a glimpse of what they can become

Ian Foster and Eddie Jones wore curious looks as they tried to make sense of it all. England and New Zealand had shared 50 points evenly, and neither head coach was quite sure how to react to a result that did not particularly suit either side.“We will probably have two press conferences,” Foster began with a strained smile. “One for the first 70 minutes and another for the next 10.”After Beauden Barrett dropped the ball on to his right toe and extended New Zealand’s lead to 19 points with a crisp drop goal, home hopes looked to have been snuffed...
SFGate

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn’t give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he’s proud to be back in the donor’s chair. Schermerhorn, 58,...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy