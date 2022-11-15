Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time
Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
SFGate
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Qatar kicks off, USA ready to play
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium. The beer ban imposed two days before the start of the tournament was...
England must harness momentum from rescue act into Springboks test
Always leave them wanting more. For a fixture that comes around every four years or so, the anticipation for the next instalment of England versus New Zealand is already palpable. Marcus Smith’s decision to take the draw added to a strange mix of exhilaration and anticlimax at full-time and it was left to Maro Itoje to try to make sense of it all. “Why can’t we play like that for the whole game?” he wondered. Sometimes the most obvious questions are the hardest to answer.
England’s rousing finale to stun All Blacks showed a glimpse of what they can become
Ian Foster and Eddie Jones wore curious looks as they tried to make sense of it all. England and New Zealand had shared 50 points evenly, and neither head coach was quite sure how to react to a result that did not particularly suit either side.“We will probably have two press conferences,” Foster began with a strained smile. “One for the first 70 minutes and another for the next 10.”After Beauden Barrett dropped the ball on to his right toe and extended New Zealand’s lead to 19 points with a crisp drop goal, home hopes looked to have been snuffed...
EXPLAINER: Islam’s ban on alcohol and how it’s applied
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around...
SFGate
No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn’t give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he’s proud to be back in the donor’s chair. Schermerhorn, 58,...
Comments / 0