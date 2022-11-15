ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlouisnews.net

Missouri's new faces look to go 5-0 vs. Mississippi Valley St.

First-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates will continue testing player combinations when the Tigers host Mississippi Valley State Sunday in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers (4-0) are experimenting with various looks while opening with seven games at Mizzou Arena. They deployed a five-guard lineup during stretches of their 105-80 victory over SIU Edwardsville Tuesday after forward Kobe Brown encountered early foul trouble.
COLUMBIA, MO
stlouisnews.net

Missouri routs New Mexico State, nears bowl eligibility

Brady Cook threw three touchdown passes as Missouri kept its bowl hopes alive by beating New Mexico State 45-14 in a non-conference clash in Columbia, Mo. Cook completed 19-of-27 passes for 251 yards for the Tigers (5-6). He also rushed seven times for 71 yards. Missouri's rushing attack was paced...
COLUMBIA, MO
stlouisnews.net

Maryland stays unbeaten, hands Saint Louis first loss

Donta Scott matched his career high with 25 points and Hakim Hart tallied all 16 of his points in the first half as Maryland overwhelmed Saint Louis 95-67 on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn. Donald Carey, a transfer from Georgetown, contributed 16 points, his Maryland...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy