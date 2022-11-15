First-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates will continue testing player combinations when the Tigers host Mississippi Valley State Sunday in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers (4-0) are experimenting with various looks while opening with seven games at Mizzou Arena. They deployed a five-guard lineup during stretches of their 105-80 victory over SIU Edwardsville Tuesday after forward Kobe Brown encountered early foul trouble.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO