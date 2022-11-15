Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and collared 10 rebounds and Penn State beat Butler 68-62. Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter each scored 11 for Penn State and Seth Lundy 10 to go along with nine rebounds. Manny Bates scored 16 points and secured 10 rebounds, Jayden Taylor scored 14, Simas Lukosius 13 and Chuck Harris 11 for Butler. Lukosius’ 3-pointer with 13:55 remaining gave Butler its last lead of the contest. Funk followed with a 3 a little more than a minute-and-a-half later and Penn State never trailed again.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Javan Johnson scored 20 points, Eral Penn added a double-double and DePaul cruised past Minnesota 69-53. Johnson knocked down 7 of 15 shots for DePaul (3-0), adding eight rebounds. Penn scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Demons controlled the glass 48-32. Umoja Gibson scored nine of his 14 points in the first half to help DePaul take a 34-22 lead at intermission. Philmon Gebrewhit scored 15. Gibson handed out eight assists. Dawson Garcia topped Minnesota (2-1) with 19 points and six rebounds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 12 Hoosiers defeated No. 11 Tennessee 79-67. Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers. Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16. Trailing 57-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols continued chipping away at an Indiana lead that had been 13 points and got within 61-57. The Hoosiers responded with a closing 18-10 run that sealed the victory.

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Gamecocks will face second-ranked Stanford on Sunday in the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the poll. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five. Ohio State moved up six spots to eighth after beating then-No. 5 Tennessee last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th. Villanova and Utah entered the rankings at No. 24 and 25, replacing Princeton and South Dakota State.

UNDATED (AP) — The high-scoring Ohio State Buckeyes have been especially prolific at home. Their 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday made them the first Big Ten team since the 1903 Michigan Wolverines to score at least 45 points in six straight home games in the same season. That's according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Buckeyes’ six-game streak with at least 45 points started after they managed just 21 against Notre Dame in the opener. Ohio State is averaging 51 points per home game this season. It's averaging a Bowl Subdivision-high 48.4 points over 45 games at Ohio Stadium since 2016.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 is better than it has been in recent years, but it also is still eating its own and undercutting its best teams' chances to earn a College Football Playoff berth. The conference hasn't had a team selected to the CFP since 2016. The Pac-12's consolation prize for its exciting games and parity, which included two top-10 teams losing at home, is more teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week than any other league with six. The last time the Pac-12 was the conference with the most ranked teams was Sept. 5, 1995. Reality Check is wondering how to rank these Pac-12 teams.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Georgia leads an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll. The rest of the Top 25 has been shuffled around after eight ranked teams lost. The Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Oregon losing at home to Washington and UCLA losing at home to Arizona has shaken up the rest of the top 10.