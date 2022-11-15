Read full article on original website
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Harjeet Singh of the environmental group Climate Action Network International said the new fund had effectively “sent a warning shot to polluters that they can no longer go scot-free with their climate destruction.”. “From now on, they will have to pay up for...
South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal
MASAKHANE, South Africa (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80%...
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With tempers and temperatures rising, United Nations climate talks slogged into overtime Saturday, looking increasingly deadlocked over key issues such as funds for poor vulnerable countries smacked by extreme weather. “We’re in limbo land,” said David Waskow, international climate director for the World Resources...
Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Global climate talks approached crunch time on Friday, the final scheduled day of negotiations that are expected to go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half...
Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.
Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the Polish village...
Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today’s Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland’s Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But...
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
Latin American governments have selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region's largest development bank
Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of...
Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the...
Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar for the first time
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in Qatar for the first time, a picture from Turkey's presidency showed. Erdogan and Sisi have been sparring since the military's 2013 ouster in Cairo of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, personally backed by Erdogan.
Special counsel in Trump cases vows independent judgment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly named special counsel picked to lead investigations related to Donald Trump says he plans to conduct the probes “independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”. Jack Smith said Friday in a statement released by the Justice Department that the...
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National...
