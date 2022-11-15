Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. One was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Another had changed positions on the team. And yet another had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A basketball game scheduled between Northern Iowa and No. 16 Virginia has been canceled after three football players for the Cavaliers were killed in a shooting. The university says Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot Sunday night after they returned from a class trip. Two other students were injured, one critically. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was suspected of carrying out the attack. It caused the university to issue shelter in place orders to its students for several hours. The order was lifted Monday, shortly before Jones was apprehended.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad tossed in 23 points, Christyon Eugene scored 22 and Troy earned a rare victory over Florida State 79-72. Muhammed sank 8 of 15 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and added six assists for Troy (3-0). Eugene came off the bench to make half of his 12 shots with two 3-pointers, sinking 8 of 9 free throws. Troy won for just the second time in 11 meetings in a series that began in 1947. That year Florida State beat Troy (State) 57-37 in the second game of the Seminoles’ inaugural season. Florida State, which had never lost the first two games of a season since Leonard Hamilton took the reins in 2002, is now 0-3.

BOSTON (AP) — Kellen Tynes scored 17 points with 10 rebounds to help Maine hold off Boston College and beat the Eagles 69-64. Maine missed its last five shots of the game but had four offensive rebounds in the last two minutes to secure its first win over BC since 2010. Peter Filipovity added 16 points for the Black Bears. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points with seven rebounds for the Eagles. BC trailed by as many as 12 with just under nine minutes remaining before scoring eight points in a row to make it 58-54. But the Eagles were unable to deliver their third last-minute victory in as many games.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five in double figures and No. 14 Virginia Tech set the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts to show support for the University of Virginia, where three members of the football team were shot to death on Sunday night. It took the Hokies nearly three minutes to get the game’s first points, but there were few other problems. The Hokies led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime. The 24 points allowed lowered the school record of 30 that was set against Furman in 2015.

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Gamecocks will face second-ranked Stanford on Sunday in the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the poll. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five. Ohio State moved up six spots to eighth after beating then-No. 5 Tennessee last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th. Villanova and Utah entered the rankings at No. 24 and 25, replacing Princeton and South Dakota State.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 is better than it has been in recent years, but it also is still eating its own and undercutting its best teams' chances to earn a College Football Playoff berth. The conference hasn't had a team selected to the CFP since 2016. The Pac-12's consolation prize for its exciting games and parity, which included two top-10 teams losing at home, is more teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week than any other league with six. The last time the Pac-12 was the conference with the most ranked teams was Sept. 5, 1995. Reality Check is wondering how to rank these Pac-12 teams.