Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and De’Vion Harmon each scored 15 points to lead No. 23 Texas Tech to a 64-55 victory against Louisiana Tech. The Red Raiders (3-0) used a late 14-1 scoring run to take control of the game after the Bulldogs had closed within 39-37 with 14:05 remaining. Louisiana Tech never got closer than seven points the rest of the way. Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech (1-1) with 16 points, and Kenny Hunter added 10.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU senior guard Damion Baugh is serving a six-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season. Baugh had already sat out the first two games for the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs. The team said before its third game Monday night that the NCAA had imposed the six-game penalty. He will be eligible to return Nov. 30, when TCU hosts Providence. TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Baugh self-reported the incident and that there were no benefits received. Baugh started 30 of his 31 games at TCU last season after transferring from Memphis.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Gamecocks will face second-ranked Stanford on Sunday in the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the poll. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five. Ohio State moved up six spots to eighth after beating then-No. 5 Tennessee last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th. Villanova and Utah entered the rankings at No. 24 and 25, replacing Princeton and South Dakota State.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has fired athletic director Shane Lyons, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee says there are no immediate plans for changes in the football team. Gee says the new athletic director will review coach Neal Brown's performance. Lyons is gone after nearly eight years. Rob Alsop, West Virginia's vice president for strategic initiatives, has been named interim athletic director while a search is ongoing for Lyons’ replacement. Brown has a 21-24 record in his fourth season, including 4-6 this year. It’s the worst stretch since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 is better than it has been in recent years, but it also is still eating its own and undercutting its best teams' chances to earn a College Football Playoff berth. The conference hasn't had a team selected to the CFP since 2016. The Pac-12's consolation prize for its exciting games and parity, which included two top-10 teams losing at home, is more teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week than any other league with six. The last time the Pac-12 was the conference with the most ranked teams was Sept. 5, 1995. Reality Check is wondering how to rank these Pac-12 teams.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Georgia leads an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll. The rest of the Top 25 has been shuffled around after eight ranked teams lost. The Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Oregon losing at home to Washington and UCLA losing at home to Arizona has shaken up the rest of the top 10.