Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why is it called the Grey Cup? The history behind the name of the CFL's championship game and trophy
For over 100 years, the Grey Cup has been ingrained into Canadian culture. While the United States has the Super Bowl, the Grey Cup is Canada's premier football event of the year. The 2022 championship game will be the 109th in the history of the Grey Cup, as the Winnipeg...
Sporting News
CFL vs NFL rules, explained: Seven major differences between the two pro football leagues
The basics of the game of football are simple. One team is trying to throw and/or run the ball for a touchdown while the opposing club is doing everything to stop and force a turnover. With the CFL's Grey Cup set for Sunday, football fans from all over will be...
Sporting News
Grey Cup live stream: How to watch Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts without cable in 2022
One of the biggest events on the Canadian sports calendar is today, as the 109th Grey Cup is set to take place in Regina. Mosaic Stadium is the home of the event, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts will take the field to battle for the right to be crowned the CFL champion of 2022.
Sporting News
Greg Hardy net worth: purse history, career earnings for controversial former NFL, UFC star-turned-boxer
Greg Hardy was in line to potentially become a successful and rich NFL star. Controversy, including an arrest for assault and communicating threats, in which he allegedly attacked his then-girlfriend, has resulted in his career taking a turn. Now, the former footballer competes in the world of combat sports. Hardy,...
Comments / 0