Richard Arnold almost throws up after drinking ‘offal shake’ on Good Morning Britain

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Richard Arnold almost vomited on live TV after drinking an “offal shake” on today’s Good Morning Britain (15 November).

The morning programme’s Entertainment Editor took part in a challenge named “Retch for the Stars”, modelled after an I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

In order to win stars, Arnold first had a large yellow snake wrapped around his shoulders while answering trivia about the season so far.

Next, the presenter was tasked with retrieving stars from boxes that were also filled with creatures including mealworms, a lizard and cockroaches.

After collecting the physical stars from their containers with ease, Arnold finally had to drink a shake made of offal, served in a cocktail glass.

“It’s got liver, heart, kidney, all blended,” co-host Andi Peters added.

As the timer clicked down to the last seconds, Arnold drank the concoction as quickly as possible. However, it didn’t take long before the drink was fighting its way back up as the presenter retched audibly.

At one point, he had to turn away from the camera and bury his face in a hat in case he vomited live on air.

Soon afterwards, anchors Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley congratulated Arnold on his bravery, to which he quipped: “I love this company’s duty of care.”

As a reward for his participation, Arnold then received a t-shirt in the style of the I’m a Celeb campmates, as well as a branded water bottle.

Recently on the popular Australia-based celebrity survival show, Mike Tindall opened up about his mother-in-law Princess Anne reacting to him “s***-dropping” at Zara’s 30th birthday party . Setting the scene, he told campmates: “Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.”

Elsewhere, some viewers have suggested that “Karma Chameleon” singer Boy George overreacted during an interaction with MP Matt Hancock , and is “looking for a row”.

