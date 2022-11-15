ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘A living legend’: Len Goodman announces retirement from Dancing with the Stars

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FAQN_0jBB8aPz00

Len Goodman has announced that he is retiring from Dancing with the Stars after 17 years.

The professional ballroom dancer has been on the judging panel since 2005, from the very start of the American dance competition.

During a broadcast of the television series, he revealed the finale will have a “touch of sadness” as it will be his last season.

“It has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren back in Britain.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman performs at World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar

Morgan Freeman narrated part of the opening ceremony for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November.The actor made a surprise appearance at the celebrations marking the start of the tournament, in which he appeared on stage with Qatari YouTube star Ghanim Al Muftah.“Football unites nations around their love for the beautiful game. What brings together nations also brings together communities,” Freeman said.BTS star Jungkook was also among stars performing at the opening ceremony, singing “Dreamers”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in QatarQatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 gameGary Lineker's opening World Cup monologue addresses Qatar human rights abuses
The Independent

The Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala says he ‘pinched nine whisks’ from the tent

The Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala has admitted that he didn’t come away from the iconic tent empty-handed.Domagala, 34, made it to the semi-finals to compete against Syabira Yusoff, Sandro (real name Nelsandro) Farmhouse, and Abdul Rehman Sharif.However, Patisserie Week saw the end of his chance for the winning title, despite Domagala being crowned Star Baker multiple times throughout the series.But just before leaving the show, the Polish baker took nine whisks home with him.The charismatic baker clarified to The Sunday Times: “I need to say that those whisks are different sizes!”Domagala also said that, during his...
The Independent

‘Biggest shock of the series’: Strictly viewers ‘so sad’ as identity of eliminated contestant leaks online

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are expressing shock after a results leak spoiled who left the competition this week.Saturday night’s Blackpool extravaganza, in which the dance competition returned to the Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019, included flashy group numbers, extra dancers and the first 40 of the series.Fleur East topped the leaderboard after finally convincing Craig Revel Horwood to give out a 10, with Ellie Taylor at the bottom and three couples tied in the middle with 35 points each. You can find the full Blackpool leaderboard here.For a number of years, the Strictly results show has...
The Independent

Joe Lycett news – live: Comedian curtsies after ‘shredding £10,000’ over David Beckham World Cup ultimatum

Joe Lycett has appeared to “shred £10,000” following “radio silence” from David Beckham over his World Cup ultimatum.Last Sunday (13 November), the comedian released a video on social media in which he directly addressed Beckham about his deal promoting the World Cup in Qatar.In the video, Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham pulls out of his reported £10 million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said, he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy